LeBron James decides it's Miller Time in the third quarter of the Cavaliers' rout of the Raptors [Video]

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were having such an easy time against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night that the superstar decided it was Miller Time long before the teams’ playoff game ended.
James didn't actually drink a beer late in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 116-105 victory. But he acted like he was going to — and with his team up by 16 at that point, he probably could have clocked out and enjoyed a cold one without affecting the outcome of the game.
After drawing a foul under the basket, James’ momentum took him toward the sideline, where he grabbed beer from a concession server’s hand and acted as if he was about to take a drink before handing the bottle back.
“I'm not a beer guy,” said James, who finished with 35 points. “If she had some red wine I would have probably taken a sip.”
