LeBron James decides it's Miller Time in the third quarter of the Cavaliers' rout of the Raptors [Video]

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were having such an easy time against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night that the superstar decided it was Miller Time long before the teams’ playoff game ended.

James didn't actually drink a beer late in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 116-105 victory. But he acted like he was going to — and with his team up by 16 at that point, he probably could have clocked out and enjoyed a cold one without affecting the outcome of the game.

After drawing a foul under the basket, James’ momentum took him toward the sideline, where he grabbed beer from a concession server’s hand and acted as if he was about to take a drink before handing the bottle back.

LeBron James Nearly Drinks A Beer During The 3rd Quarter LeBron just trying to stay hydrated  LeBron just trying to stay hydrated  See more videos

“I'm not a beer guy,” said James, who finished with 35 points. “If she had some red wine I would have probably taken a sip.”

Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption Rams make three selections on Day 2 of the NFL draft The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii