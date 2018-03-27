LiAngelo Ball declares for the NBA draft

LiAngelo Ball has declared for the 2018 NBA draft.
Ball's agent, Harrison Gaines, has told Yahoo Sports that the brother of Lakers rookie Lonzo has submitted early-entry paperwork to enter the draft this June.
Ball, 19, has been playing professionally overseas with Lithuanian team Vytautas Prienu. He and his younger brother, LaMelo, joined Vytautas in January with one-year contracts.
Ball is expected to work out for several NBA teams when he returns from playing for Vytautas and will participate in the Pro Basketball Committee at Florida's IMG Academy in May.
Ball has been having a great season overseas. The 6-foot-5 guard/forward is averaging a league-leading 15.7 points and 2.9 rebounds a game. He is shooting 45% from 3-point range. He has emerged as one of the leaders for Vytautas.
Ball played at Chino Hills in high school with his brothers and was recruited by UCLA. However, he parted ways from the university in December 2017 after a shoplifting incident in China.
