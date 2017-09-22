Big Baller Brand modifies Lonzo Ball's first signature shoes, will offer refunds

If you pre-ordered a pair of Lonzo Ball’s ZO2 Prime shoes, expect some tweaks in the design when they arrive on your doorstep.

The Big Baller Brand announced Thursday that it has made some modifications to the original design of Ball’s first signature shoes and will instead be releasing the new design, called Remix ZO2 Primes. The company claims that the shoes are the lightest basketball shoes in the history of the game.

Ball and the company released a video coinciding with the announcement of the new design.

The shoes are still $495 or $695, depending on the size.

Those who ordered the ZO2 Prime shoes and are not interested in the new design will be able to request a refund, but Lavar Ball, father of Lonzo and CEO of Big Baller Brand, said he isn’t worried that people will do that.

“What happens if you ordered a 2017 diesel and I came out and told you, sight unseen, that I was giving you a 2018 Bugatti for the same price?” LaVar told ESPN. “You wouldn’t ask for a refund.”

Lonzo was drafted by the Lakers and was the overall No. 2 pick in this year’s NBA draft. He was the MVP of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, leading the Lakers to the championship.

