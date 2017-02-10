NBA roundup: Heat make it 13 wins in a row with defeat of Nets

James Johnson scored a season-high 26 points as the visiting Miami Heat won their 13th straight game, beating the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets, 108-99, on Friday.

Goran Dragic had 21 points and Tyler Johnson added 18 for the Heat, who trailed by 11 in the third quarter.

Miami's winning streak, the third-best in team history, is currently the longest in the NBA. It is the top streak in league annals by a team under .500 throughout, and the best that began with a club at least 19 games below .500.

Golden State 122, at Memphis 107: Draymond Green had an uncommon triple-double while scoring only four points as the Warriors beat the Grizzlies for the first time in three tries this season. Green had 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a career-best 10 steals, part of a Warriors defense that forced 19 Memphis turnovers and 39% shooting.

Denver 131, at New York 123: Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 40 points as the Nuggets took advantage of a porous Knicks defense. Former Knicks forward Wilson Chandler added 19 points and Jameer Nelson had 16 points and 12 assists for the Nuggets, who shot 56.8% from the field.

San Antonio 103, at Detroit 92: Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the Spurs never trailed in an easy win over the Pistons. San Antonio's Dewayne Dedmon had 17 points and 17 rebounds, reaching season highs in both categories.

New Orleans 122, at Minnesota 106: Anthony Davis had 42 points and 13 rebounds to win a duel with Karl-Anthony Towns and lift the Pelicans over the Timberwolves. Towns finished with 36 points.

at Washington 112, Indiana 107: John Wall and Markieff Morris each scored 26 points as the Wizards held off the Pacers.

at Phoenix 115, Chicago 97: Devin Booker scored 27 points and Eric Bledsoe added 23 as the Suns snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in 10 games. Jimmy Butler scored 20 and Dwyane Wade 18 for the Bulls, who were coming off a 31-point loss at Golden State two nights earlier.