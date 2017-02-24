NBA roundup: DeMar DeRozan scores 43 points in Raptors' victory over Celtics

DeMar DeRozan scored a career-high 43 points Friday night, and the Toronto Raptors rallied from 17 points down to beat the Boston Celtics, 107-97, in Toronto.

DeRozan shot 15 for 28 from the field as he surpassed his 42-point effort against Houston on March 30, 2015. His fellow All-Star guard, Kyle Lowry, sat out with a right wrist injury.

Serge Ibaka, acquired from Orlando last week, scored 15 points in his Raptors debut. Fellow newcomer P.J. Tucker, obtained from Phoenix on Thursday, had 10 rebounds and nine points. Isaiah Thomas scored 20 for Boston.

Miami 108, at Atlanta 90: Tyler Johnson scored 23 points to help the Heat win for the 15th time in 17 games. Miami (26-32), tied for ninth in the East and two games behind eighth-place Detroit for the final playoff spot, was a season-low 19 games under .500 at 11-30 on Jan. 13. Ersan Ilyasova, acquired from Philadelphia on Wednesday, had nine points in his Hawks debut.

at Philadelphia 120, Washington 112: Robert Covington had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and the depleted 76ers beat the Southeast Division-leading Wizards despite 40 points from Bradley Beal. Center Joel Embiid missed his 12th game with a knee bruise for the Sixers, who traded center Nerlens Noel and Ilyasova this week.

at Chicago 128, Phoenix 121 (OT): Dwyane Wade scored 23 points and Jimmy Butler had 22 for the Bulls, who rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter. Devin Booker missed a free throw that could have won it for the Suns with 1.5 seconds left in regulation.

Utah 109, at Milwaukee 95: Gordon Hayward scored 29 points, and the Jazz ended the Bucks’ winning streak at three games. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee.

at Minnesota 97, Dallas 84: Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins scored 27 to help the Timberwolves beat the Mavericks.

at Indiana 102, Memphis 92: CJ Miles made five three-pointers and scored 17 points, helping the Pacers snap a six-game losing streak.

at Denver 129, Brooklyn 109: Gary Harris scored 25 points and Wilson Chandler had 24 as the Nuggets routed the Nets.

sports@latimes.com