NBA roundup: Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics edge LeBron James and the Cavaliers

Isaiah Thomas scored 31 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws, as the Boston Celtics outlasted LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, 103-99, on Wednesday night at Boston.

Boston's win overshadowed the seventh triple-double of the season for James, who finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving added 28 points for the Cavaliers, who lost for the first time when leading at any point in the fourth quarter on the road.

Deron Williams, signed by Cleveland this week, scored four points in 24 minutes in his Cavaliers debut.

Washington 105, at Toronto 96: Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points off the bench and Bradley Beal added 23 as the Wizards ended an eight-game losing streak against the Raptors.

New York 101, at Orlando 90: Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and nine rebounds as the Knicks used their superior size to roll over the Magic.

at Atlanta 100, Dallas 95: Paul Millsap scored on a drive with 30.5 seconds remaining and the Hawks held off the Mavericks.

at Miami 125, Philadelphia 98: Tyler Johnson scored 24 points off the bench, and the Heat closing in on the eighth spot in the East, never trailed in winning for the 10th time in their last 11 games at home.

Denver 110, at Milwaukee 98: Nikola Jokic had his second triple-double in two nights to lead the Nuggets to back-to-back road wins for the first time this season. Jokic had 13 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth career triple-double — all in his last 13 games.

at New Orleans 109, Detroit 86: Anthony Davis had 33 points and 14 rebounds for the Pelicans, who were aided by Detroit’s three-for-17 foul shooting, the worst team effort in NBA history. Pistons center Andre Drummond was ejected for taking a swipe at Pelicans guard Tim Frazier in the third quarter.

at San Antonio 100, Indiana 99: Kawhi Leonard made a 16-foot jumper over Paul George with 2.4 seconds to play for the last of his 31 points.

Minnesota 107, at Utah 80: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Timberwolves to their fourth win in five games.

Brooklyn 109, at Sacramento 101: Brook Lopez scored 24 points and the NBA-worst Nets improved to 10-49. They are 3-25 on the road.