NBA: Spurs rout Cavaliers; LeBron James is injured

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and the host San Antonio Spurs dismantled the Cleveland Cavaliers, 103-74, on Monday night for their fifth victory in a row.

Cleveland fell half a game behind Boston for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. It is the first time the Cavaliers have not led the Eastern Conference standings since 2015.

LeBron James, who scored a season-low 17 points for the Cavaliers, was injured late in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the base of his neck. He went to the locker room and didn’t return.

at Toronto 131, Orlando 112: DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Cory Joseph had 15 points and 13 assists, and the Raptors won their sixth game in a row. DeRozan had 18 points in the first quarter.

at New York 109, Detroit 95: Derrick Rose scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 25 and the Knicks ended a skid at five games. The Pistons dropped their fourth game in a row.

Oklahoma City 92, at Dallas 91: Russell Westbrook made a jump shot with seven seconds left and the Thunder erased a 13-point deficit in the final four minutes. Westbrook scored 37 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter.

at Sacramento 91, Memphis 90: Darren Collison had 23 points and made two key free throws in the closing seconds to help send the Grizzlies their fourth loss in a row.

at Utah 108, New Orleans 100: Rudy Gobert had 20 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks to lead Jazz, who swept the three-game season series with the Pelicans. Anthony Davis had 36 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans.