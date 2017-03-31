NBA: Spurs erase 21-point deficit in victory over Thunder

Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from 21 points down in the third quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 100-95, on Friday night.

The Spurs never led until the final minute. LaMarcus Aldridge's dunk with 20.7 seconds left put the Spurs up, 96-95. Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook drove to the hoop, but Aldridge blocked his shot. Leonard then drove the length of the floor, scored and was fouled. His free throw with 5.8 seconds left put the game out of reach.

Westbrook had 32 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists for his 39th triple-double of the season. He needs two more to tie Oscar Robertson's single-season record of 41 set during the 1961-62 season. \

at Cleveland 122, Philadelphia 105: LeBron James scored 34 points and Kyrie Irving added 24 as the Cavaliers ended a three-game skid. The Cavaliers finished with a 7-10 record during a turbulent March.

at Toronto 111, Indiana 100: DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points as the Raptors rolled to their seventh straight home win. DeRozan registered his 30th game of 30 points or more this season, tying Vince Carter's 2000-01 franchise mark.

at Boston 117, Orlando 116: Isaiah Thomas scored 35 points and Jae Crowder had 18 as the Celtics rallied to beat Magic.

at Memphis 99, Dallas 90: Mike Conley scored 28 points and Zach Randolph added 22 points for the Grizzlies, who clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Mavericks.

at Charlotte 122, Denver 114: Kemba Walker scored 31 points as the Hornets kept their slim playoff hopes with a win over the Nuggets.

New York 98, at Miami 94: Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points and Courtney Lee added 20 for the Knicks, who played without injured players Carmelo Anthony (back), Derrick Rose (knee) and Lance Thomas (hip).

at New Orleans 117, Sacramento 89: DeMarcus Cousins had 37 points and 13 rebounds in his first game against his former team.