NBA: Devin Booker’s 46 points help Suns stun 76ers

Devin Booker scored 32 of his 46 points in the second half to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 115-101 win at Philadelphia on Monday night.

Booker made 17 of 32 shots and hit four three-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter to put away a 76ers team that played one of its worst games of the season.

J.J. Redick led the 76ers with 25 points. Joel Embiid had 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Cleveland 113, at Chicago 91: Dwyane Wade and Kevin Love each scored 24 points, LeBron James had 23 and the Cavaliers won their 12th straight as the Bulls lost their ninth in a row.

Golden State 125, at New Orleans 115: Stephen Curry had 31 points and 11 assists but left on crutches after spraining an ankle late. Klay Thompson scored 22 as the Warriors came back from 21 down. Kevin Durant had 19 before he and DeMarcus Cousins were ejected.

at Boston 111, Milwaukee 100: Kyrie Irving had 19 of his 32 points in the second half, helping offset 40 points by Giannis Antetokounmpo as Boston improved to an NBA- best 21-4. Al Horford had 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

at San Antonio 96, Detroit 93: LaMarcus Aldridge had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help a fourth-quarter rally. Reggie Jackson had 27 points to lead the Pistons.

at Utah 116, Washington 69: Alec Burks scored 27 points and the Jazz won their sixth straight as the Wizards set a season low for points.

at Charlotte 104, Orlando 94: Kemba Walker had 29 points and seven assists in his return from a shoulder injury and the Hornets snapped a four-game skid. Dwight Howard moved past Paul Silas and Dikembe Mutombo for 19th on the all-time NBA rebounding list.

at Indianapolis 115, New York 97: Thaddeus Young scored 20 points to lead seven Pacers in double figures. The Knicks were again without leading scorers Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr.

at Memphis 95, Minnesota 92: Marc Gasol scored 21 points, Tyreke Evans added 16 — including two key free throws with 12.7 seconds left — and Memphis snapped an 11-game skid. Jimmy Butler led the Timberwolves with 30 points.

at Dallas 122, Denver 105: Harrison Barnes scored 22 points as the Mavericks had their highest-scoring game of the season. Will Barton led the Nuggets with 23 points.

Brooklyn 110, at Atlanta 90: Caris LeVert scored a season-high 17 points to help avenge Saturday’s home loss to the Hawks.