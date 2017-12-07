NBA: Nets beat Thunder in Mexico City

Caris LeVert scored 19 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 17 and short-handed Brooklyn overcame another strong performance by Russell Westbrook to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-95 on Thursday night in the first of the Nets’ two games in Mexico City.

Westbrook had 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Allen Crabbe had 15 points for Brooklyn, playing without guards Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell because of injuries and without power forward Trevor Booker after he was traded to Philadelphia before the game.

The Nets improved to 10-14 with their second consecutive victory and third in four games. They will play the Miami Heat on Saturday. The Thunder had won three in a row.

Houston 112, at Utah 101: James Harden scored 29 points and Chris Paul had 14 assists as the Rockets improved to 11-1 on the road.

Washington 109, at Phoenix 99: Bradley Beal scored 22 of his 34 points in the first half for the Wizards, who shot 51% from the field and have won three of their last four games.

Lakers 107, at Philadelphia 104