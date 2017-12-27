NBA: Thunder win sixth consecutive game

Russell Westbrook had 30 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, and the host Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Toronto Raptors 124-107 on Wednesday night.

Paul George scored 33 points for the Thunder, who have won six consecutive games and are 12-3 in December.

The Thunder won despite being on the wrong end of a 23-2 run in the first half, during which the Raptors built a 12-point lead.

C.J. Miles led the Raptors with 20 points.

at Atlanta 113, Washington 99: Dennis Schroder scored 21 points, Ersan Ilyasova had 20 and the Hawks won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Boston 102, at Charlotte 91: Kyrie Irving scored 21 points, and Al Horford had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who had lost three of four games. Kemba Walker scored 24 points and Dwight Howard had 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Hornets, who have lost 13 of 17 games.

Dallas 98, at Indiana 94: Harrison Barnes made a tiebreaking free throw with 37.7 seconds left and the Mavericks ended a road losing streak at eight games. Dirk Nowitzki scored 15 points to help Dallas rally for its third victory in 17 road games.

at Chicago 92, New York 87: Kris Dunn scored 17 points, including two clutch free throws in the final seconds, and the Bulls rallied for their ninth victory in 11 games. The Knicks managed only three points in the final 51/2 minutes.

at Minnesota 128, Denver 125 (OT): Jimmy Butler scored 12 of the Timberwolves’ 14 points in overtime and finished with a season-high 39. Minnesota has won five games in a row.

at New Orleans 128, Brooklyn 113: Rajon Rondo set a franchise record with a career-high 25 assists in 30 minutes on the court, Anthony Davis had 33 points and 11 rebounds, and the Pelicans won their third consecutive game. Rondo scored two points.

at Sacramento 109, Cleveland 95: Vince Carter scored a season-high 24 points and the Kings handed the Cavaliers their second consecutive loss.

at Golden State 126, Utah 101: Kevin Durant scored 21 points and the Warriors used a 42-point third quarter to pull away. They lead the NBA with a plus-198 scoring margin in the quarter.

Memphis 109, at Lakers 99