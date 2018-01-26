NBA: Warriors hit 21 three-pointers in victory over Timberwolves

Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors made a season-high 21 three-pointers in a 126-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each added 25 points for the Warriors, who matched their previous season high of 18 3-pointers by the end of the third quarter. They made 57 percent from behind the arc in the game, with Thompson hitting seven, Durant adding six and Curry connecting on five.
Durant hit two 3s and Curry added a third in a 67-second span late in the third quarter, during which the Warriors (39-10) went 8 of 11 on 3-pointers, leading Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau to throw up his arms in frustration.
Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Jamal Crawford added 21 points and Jeff Teague had 17 points and seven assists for Minnesota, which played its fourth straight game without Jimmy Butler, who has a sore right knee.
Sacramento 89, at Miami 88: De'Aaron Fox's rebound dunk with three seconds left capped a huge comeback by the Kings, who rallied from a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Heat.
at Oklahoma City 121, Washington 112: Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 46 points, and the Thunder beat the Wizards for their sixth straight victory. Westbrook made 19 of 29 field goals in one of his most efficient shooting performances of the season.
at Denver 130, New York 118: Gary Harris scored 23 points, Trey Lyles had 21 and the Nuggets beat the Knicks. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic added 18 points apiece for the Nuggets, who defeated the Knicks for the 10th time in a row in Denver.