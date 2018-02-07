NBA: Kyrie Irving's return not enough for Celtics to top Raptors

Kyrie Irving returned from injury, but it didn't do much to help the Boston Celtics.
Kyle Lowry scored 23 points, C.J. Miles had 20 and the Toronto Raptors routed the visiting Celtics 111-91 on Tuesday night, snapping Boston's four-game streak.
DeMar DeRozan added 15 points and Delon Wright had 14 as Toronto won its fifth straight home meeting over Boston.
"We got hit tonight," Irving said. "When you get hit early and they consistently hit you, they buried us, which a good team should do."
Irving started for Boston after missing the previous three games because of a bruised right quad. He scored 17 points in 22 minutes.
at Orlando 116, Cleveland 98: Jonathon Simmons scored 22 of his career-high 34 points in the third quarter for the Magic, who overcame a 21-point deficit. The Cavaliers scored 43 points in the first, but then went almost 61/2 minutes without scoring in the fourth and lost for the 14th time in 21 games
Houston 123, at Brooklyn 113: James Harden scored 36 points, surpassing 15,000 for his career, and Chris Paul added 25 for the Rockets. The Nets led 84-80 before the Rockets went on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good. Both teams made 16 three-pointers.
at Philadelphia 115, Washington 102: Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers, who appeared to feed off the emotion of a raucous crowd still celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl victory. The Wizards, who trailed the entire game, had their five-game winning streak snapped.
Milwaukee 103, at New York 89: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe each had 23 points for the Bucks, who handed the Knicks their fourth straight loss. New York's Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn ACL in his left knee following a successful dunk in the second quarter, the team said.
at Atlanta 108, Memphis 82: Dennis Schroder scored 22 points for the Hawks, who led by as many as 32 points. The Grizzlies made only four of 22 three-pointers and had a season-high 27 turnovers.