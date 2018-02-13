NBA: Zach LaVine’s steal, dunk cap Bulls’ victory

at Golden State 129, Phoenix 83: Stephen Curry scored 22 points, and Golden State coach Steve Kerr tried to break up the monotony of a long season by turning the timeout huddles over to his players in the Warriors' win. He rotated a cast of players, with injured Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala getting most of the chances. The move worked against the struggling Suns, who have 40 losses. Golden State won its 12th consecutive game in the series.