NBA: Zach LaVine’s steal, dunk cap Bulls’ victory

Zach LaVine broke for a tiebreaking dunk after stealing an inbounds pass in the closing seconds, Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the visiting Orlando Magic 105-101 on Monday night.
The Bulls blew a fourth-quarter 18-point lead but came away with their second win in three games after dropping seven straight.
LaVine stole Jonathon Simmons' inbounds attempt with 15 seconds left and finished with a thunderous slam. He added two free throws after Mario Hezonja missed a three-pointer to lift Chicago.
LaVine finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Bobby Portis had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Jerian Grant had 14 points and seven assists.
Hezonja led Orlando with 24 points; Evan Fournier scored 22.
New Orleans 118, at Detroit 103: Anthony Davis had 38 points and 10 rebounds to help the Pelicans beat the Pistons. Davis is averaging 30.4 points per game against the Pistons, his highest total against an NBA team. He scored a career-high 59 against them nearly two years ago. The All-Star was 14 of 24 from the field, including three for six on three-pointers.
at Philadelphia 108, New York 92: Dario Saric scored 24 points to pace all five starters in double figures, and the 76ers won their fourth in a row, over the slumping Knicks. J.J. Redick had 18 points, Joel Embiid scored 17 and Robert Covington and Ben Simmons each chipped in 13 for the 76ers, who won their 10th straight at home to remain in playoff position.
at Utah 101, San Antonio 99: Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points, including a go-ahead pull-up jumper with 39.2 seconds left, and the Jazz extended their league-best winning streak to 10 games. Mitchell hit a pair of go-ahead baskets and a free throw to give the Jazz the lead in the final minute after they trailed by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter.
at Golden State 129, Phoenix 83: Stephen Curry scored 22 points, and Golden State coach Steve Kerr tried to break up the monotony of a long season by turning the timeout huddles over to his players in the Warriors' win. He rotated a cast of players, with injured Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala getting most of the chances. The move worked against the struggling Suns, who have 40 losses. Golden State won its 12th consecutive game in the series.
