NBA: Russell Westbrook’s 43 fuel Thunder’s big finish

Russell Westbrook had 43 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 56 seconds to play, and the Oklahoma City Thunder scored the final 10 points to escape Phoenix with a 124-116 victory on Friday night.
Westbrook also had 14 rebounds and eight assists for the Thunder, who had lost three straight to the Suns. Paul George scored 20.
Devin Booker had 39 points for the Suns and — at 21 years, 123 days — became the third-youngest player in NBA history to reach 4,000 career points. Only LeBron James and Kevin Durant were younger.
Booker scored 15 straight Suns points across the two halves and has scored at least 30 in a career-best four straight games, the first Suns player to do so since Amar'e Stoudemire in 2004.
Westbrook tied it on a driving layup with 1:32 left and made just his second three of the night to put the Thunder ahead for good, 119-116.
Toronto 102, at Washington 95: DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and the Raptors won for the 10th time in 11 games, including a season-high four straight on the road.
at Philadelphia 110, Charlotte 99: Joel Embiid had 23 points and 14 rebounds as the 76ers won their 13th straight game at home.
Indiana 103, at Milwaukee 96: Victor Oladipo had 21 points as the Pacers rebounded from two losses to open a four-game road trip.
Denver 108, at Memphis 102: Gary Harris scored 26 points, hitting a key basket with just under a minute left, and the Nuggets snapped a two-game skid to remain a half-game ahead of the Clippers for the eighth and final West playoff spot.
Golden State 114, at Atlanta 109: Stephen Curry scored 28 points before coming out to rest an ankle injury in the third quarter, and the Warriors won their fifth straight. Curry scored 15 in the final seven minutes of the first half after returning from the "tweaked right ankle." Kevin Durant also had 28 points for the Warriors, who are unbeaten since the All-Star break.
at Orlando 115, Detroit 106, OT: Aaron Gordon had 27 points and 13 rebounds to help the Magic win in overtime to stop a seven-game losing streak. The Pistons have lost seven of nine.
at Chicago 108, Dallas 100: Bobby Portis scored 22 points and made three straight shots in a late run to help the Bulls end a five-game skid.
at Clippers 128, New York 105