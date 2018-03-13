NBA: Rockets’ James Harden is back, takes control

James Harden scored 28 points, 16 in the third quarter, and the host Houston Rockets cruised to a 109-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.
Harden scored eight points in a 16-4 run that extended Houston's lead to 82-57 with about 31/2 minutes left in the third quarter.
Milwaukee 121, at Memphis 103: Khris Middleton scored 24 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 and the Bucks sent the Grizzlies to their 18th consecutive loss. Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 17 points.
at Oklahoma City 106, Sacramento 101: Russell Westbrook, who scored 17 points, had his 20th triple-double this season and 99th of his career to lead the Thunder. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points for the Kings.
at Portland 115, Miami 99: Damian Lillard had 32 points and 10 assists, and Jusuf Nurkic had 27 points and 16 rebounds to help the Trail Blazers win their 10th consecutive game, the longest current winning streak in the NBA.