NBA: Markelle Fultz returns, helps 76ers rout Nuggets

Markelle Fultz scored 10 points and had eight rebounds in his first game since October, helping the Philadelphia 76ers beat the visiting Denver Nuggets 123-104 on Monday night.
The top pick of 2017 shot an airball, had three shots blocked and artfully attacked the lane, flashing glimpses of what has made him both a mystery project and prominent prospect. With Philadelphia having clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2012, Fultz decided the time was right to return from an injured shoulder.
"It was his decision," coach Brett Brown said.
Joel Embiid had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the 76ers. Will Barton led Denver with 25 points.
Memphis 101, at Minnesota, 93: Wayne Selden scored 23 points and Marc Gasol had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Grizzlies, who snapped a 17-game road losing streak.
at Charlotte 137, New York 128 (OT): Kemba Walker had 11 of his 31 points and three assists in overtime for the Hornets, who won their fourth straight game.
Boston 102, at Phoenix 94: The Celtics' Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and Marcus Morris added 20 in three quarters before reinjuring his ankle. Tatum surpassed 1,000 points for the season and Boston won its fourth straight.
at Detroit 112, Lakers 106