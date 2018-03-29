NBA: Karl-Anthony Towns sets Timberwolves' mark with 56 points

Karl-Anthony Towns scored a franchise-record 56 points and had 15 rebounds for his league-leading 63rd double-double, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-114 on Wednesday night at Minneapolis.
The Timberwolves avoided a third consecutive loss by shooting 53.3% from the field, including 13 of 30 on three-point shots.
Mike Muscala had a career-high 24 points for the Hawks, who stayed within striking distance of the Timberwolves by making 13 of 27 three-point shots. The Hawks have lost 10 of their last 11 games.
Towns took control in the second quarter as Minnesota used a 19-4 run to take a 12-point lead. Towns had 26 points in the first half.
Cleveland 118, at Charlotte 105: LeBron James matched Michael Jordan's streak of 866 consecutive double-digit scoring games with 41 points to lead the Cavaliers past the team Jordan owns. James began the streak Jan. 6, 2007.
at Philadelphia 118, New York 101: Dario Saric had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and the 76ers won their eighth consecutive game despite losing All-Star Joel Embiid to a facial injury early in the second quarter. The team said Embiid went through concussion protocol but did not have a concussion.
Brooklyn 111, at Orlando 104: D'Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert each scored 16 points for the Nets, who outscored the Magic 17-2 to start the fourth quarter and ended a losing streak at three games. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Magic, and Mario Hezonja scored 23 points.
at Memphis 108, Portland 103: MarShon Brooks scored 21 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, in his first game with the Grizzlies. It was his first NBA appearance since April 16, 2014, with the Lakers. He signed a 10-day contract with Memphis on Tuesday.
Clippers 111, at Phoenix 99