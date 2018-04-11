NBA: 76ers set team record with 15th consecutive win

at Washington 113, Boston 101: John Wall surpassed 5,000 career assists and the Wizards beat the Celtics despite Jaylen Brown's 21 first-quarter points to remain in play for the No. 6, No. 7 or No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. For now, the Wizards are eighth in the East, and potentially more worrisome is that starting small forward Otto Porter Jr. left at halftime with a right lower leg strain and did not return. Wall finished with 29 points and 12 assists as Washington ended its four-game losing streak. The Wizards will wrap up the regular season at Orlando on Wednesday.