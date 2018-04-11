NBA: 76ers set team record with 15th consecutive win

JJ Redick scored 28 points and the surging 76ers set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive victory, holding off the Hawks to move a step closer to locking up the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The 76ers overcame a tough night for rookie star Ben Simmons, who missed the morning shootaround after coming down with the stomach flu. He still managed to put up 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists before fouling out with 7 seconds remaining.
Simmons picked up a technical in the third quarter for arguing all the way down the court about a call that didn't go his way.
His teammates helped pick up the slack. Redick hit six of nine from beyond the three-point arc, while former Atlanta players Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli burned their old team. Ilyasova scored 26 points, Belinelli added 20 and the duo combined for nine three-pointers.
Philadelphia went 17 of 37 on three-pointers.
Charlotte 119, at Indiana 93: Pacers coach Nate McMillan wanted his team rested and ready for the playoffs — even if the strategy cost Indiana its regular-season finale. So McMillan rested three starters and watched the Hornets knock down 18 three-pointers. Dwight Howard finished with 14 points and 17 rebounds and Frank Kaminsky tied his career high with 24 points to lead the Hornets.
at Washington 113, Boston 101: John Wall surpassed 5,000 career assists and the Wizards beat the Celtics despite Jaylen Brown's 21 first-quarter points to remain in play for the No. 6, No. 7 or No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. For now, the Wizards are eighth in the East, and potentially more worrisome is that starting small forward Otto Porter Jr. left at halftime with a right lower leg strain and did not return. Wall finished with 29 points and 12 assists as Washington ended its four-game losing streak. The Wizards will wrap up the regular season at Orlando on Wednesday.
Phoenix 124, at Dallas 97: Rookie Alec Peters scored a career-high 36 points and the Suns beat the Mavericks in a reserve-filled finale for two teams headed to the lottery.