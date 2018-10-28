NBA: Rubio, Jazz, beat Davis-less Pelicans 132-111

The Davis-Gobert matchup has been a competitive and compelling one in recent seasons. With Davis out, Gobert had his best game of the young season. He'd come in averaging 14.5 points and had not scored more than 19 points in a game this season. Rubio, who set up several of Gobert's dunks with alley-oop lobs, was averaging just 6 points coming in and hadn't scored more than 13 in a game.