Golden State at Oklahoma City is the best Thanksgiving week NBA game

A look ahead at the best NBA game next week:

GOLDEN STATE at OKLAHOMA CITY: Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT. TV: ESPN.

The Thunder did not get a crack at the Warriors last postseason and now have a new look to try in the teams’ first meeting of the season. The “OK3” teaming of Carmelo Anthony with Paul George and Russell Westbrook is showing progress after a four-game losing streak prompted a closed-door meeting. Westbrook clearly is trying to set up teammates rather than carrying an enormous scoring and playmaking burden like last season. In Draymond Green and Kevin Durant, the Warriors have defensive answers for each of Oklahoma City’s new scoring stars.