Best Game Ever: Jamal Crawford's lights-out night at MSG

“There was a game I had 118 points, but that’s not it. Only a few people were there. My best game was at MSG against [Dwyane] Wade. I had 52 and missed my first four shots and scored 42 straight points without a miss — and I came out with seven minutes to go. If the game was a little closer, I would’ve easily had 65. It was the hottest night of my life. You don’t even see the basket. You just want space. You’re not even looking where you are at on the court. I hit 16 straight shots and eight of those shots were threes. And this [Miami] team had just won a championship. I could’ve easily had 65 without even changing anything. It was the hottest I’ve been in my life. Every 20 seconds, it felt like, I was scoring.”