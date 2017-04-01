The debate over resting NBA players: It's the fans who get hurt

NBA commercials, billboards and game tickets promote its star power.

The spectacle of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook squaring off is mentioned more than the teams involved.

So, it’s no surprise that the absence of a superstar has drawn debate, surprised television viewers and disappointed game goers in recent weeks.

Visiting baseball players can skip a night and still be seen on another night of the series. Football players gear up for only 16 games, normally with six days of rest. Golf and tennis stars play in or withdraw from tournaments at their discretion.

In the NBA, a news cycle emerges for LeBron James’ box score line reading, “DNP-rest,” similar to San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich’s use of “DNP-old” for Tim Duncan. Popovich drew a $250,000 league fine when he sent Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili home from a 2012 road trip before a national television game, a move credited with sparking the “rest” trend even though it was November.

Two ABC Saturday primetime games in March saw Golden State coach Steve Kerr rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala against San Antonio and Cleveland sit James for rest and Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love for health reasons against the Clippers.

“The larger issue is how teams view partnerships with the other teams, the fans and the TV entities,” said ESPN analyst and former 12-year NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy, whose network is amid a nine-year, $24 billion broadcast deal. “What I see is statements that ‘We have to do what’s best for us.’ That connotes that they don’t view it as a partnership because partnership connotes equality. My overriding concern is that we don’t totally understand why everyone’s salaries skyrocketed recently.

“Teams and players don’t view it as partnerships. They view it as, ‘I’m going to do what’s best for our team. I’m going to do what’s best for me.’ Ultimately, the TV people will do the same thing and the fans should take note of the disregard that everyone has for the fan right now.”

Van Gundy regrets holding out a healthy Tracy McGrady for the 2006-07 season finale because it was irresponsible to fans.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently engaged teams on the issue with a memo. The league reduced back-to-back games in recent seasons and will start next season a week earlier while trimming the preseason.

The 82-game season, in place for 50 years, is staying put with each party’s revenue tied to it.

“I get the business side of it and putting out a good product but I like what Kevin Durant said, that it’s only an issue for five players,” Clippers guard J.J. Redick said. “Nobody makes a big deal that the Phoenix Suns are resting Tyson Chandler and Eric Bledsoe. Let’s start with the tanking issue first. You’ve got fan bases who’ve had to witness four or five years in a row of teams intentionally trying to lose and collect assets.

“All of those teams who are going to the playoffs and resting stars have a long-term issue of trying to win a championship. What’s wrong with that? I also get that you circle a day on the calendar when Russell Westbrook is coming through. That sucks. Life is unfair sometimes. I don’t know what to say to that.”

Durant told ESPN that Westbrook, Curry, James and James Harden are the players who matter in this issue, without mentioning himself.

“I could care less if the Warriors give Zaza Pachulia a rest,” Van Gundy said. “I don’t think anyone cares. I don’t mean that as demeaning. The NBA markets ‘X’ amount of players to drive sales. They have an extraordinary responsibility to show up and play, if healthy.”

Cleveland and Golden State sat players for individual games in hopes of being at an optimum level for the playoffs. The Warriors went from a three-game skid to a nine-game winning streak after the move with a scoring difference of 21 points a game.

Other teams, such as the Lakers and Suns, shut down players early for the season after falling from playoff contention.

Teams cite increasing sports science data that probes players’ health and fatigue far more than when Elvin Hayes played at least 80 games for 16 consecutive seasons.

Suns guard Eric Bledsoe reacts during the second half of a game against the Celtics on March 5. Suns guard Eric Bledsoe reacts during the second half of a game against the Celtics on March 5.

“I didn’t need a scientist to tell me that,” Van Gundy said. “If I do an activity less, my chances of getting hurt are less. There are no victims here. Only volunteers who sign up for the 82-game schedule.”

Team executives or coaches often take ownership of the decision to rest, saying the players reluctantly agreed.

Bledsoe has been shut down since March 30 and the Suns entered Saturday night without a win since then. Bledsoe, 27, was averaging 21.1 points and 6.3 assists but has undergone knee surgeries in 2011, 2014 and 2015. The Suns also have not played Tyson Chandler, 34, and Brandon Knight, 25, since the All-Star break. Chandler was averaging 11.5 rebounds in 27.6 minutes a game while shooting 67 percent from the field.

Chandler said he accepts two sides – teams striving for future success and fans spending to see a star. He suggested a 24-hour notice of rest plans.

“I’m not one of those guys, ‘When I first came in the league …,’ “ said Chandler, a 16-year veteran. “The game is better now. It’s better for a reason. Each generation set the table for the next.

“I don’t see young players doing it. On playoff teams, it’s the guys who play heavy minutes. They do it in baseball and you don’t hear a big fuss. In basketball, it’s end of the world. Not in any other sport. But, in this game, you are the faces.”

