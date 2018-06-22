NBA draft 2018 live updates: Ayton, Bagley go 1-2 to Suns and Kings; Hawks take Doncic third

The 2018
Arizona center Deandre Ayton is expected to be the first pick by the
The early intrigue will be focused on Slovenian teenage sensation Luka Doncic, a 6-6 playmaker who helped
Stay tuned here for pick-by-pick updates from
1. PHOENIX: Deandre Ayton, Arizona, C, 7-0, 260
The native of the Bahamas has great footwork in the post and is agile enough to step outside to score with a soft shooting touch. He’s a prototypical paint defender and rebounder. He averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks a game last season as a freshman while shooting 61% from the field and 73.3% from the free-throw line.
Turner’s takeaway: The Suns get their center of the future to go along with guard Devin Booker.
2. SACRAMENTO: Marvin Bagley III, Duke, PF, 6-11, 235
A multifaceted player with tremendous footwork and skill for a freshman, he became the third player in ACC history to lead the conference in scoring (21.0), rebounding (11.1) and shooting (61.4%) in his only college season.
Turner’s takeaway: By taking Bagley second, the
3. ATLANTA: Luka Doncic, Real Madrid, G-F, 6-6, 220
The MVP of the Euroleague is a skilled offensive player with great court vision. He’s a playmaker who can score from the perimeter and off the dribble. Although he’s a good rebounder, he lacks explosiveness and might struggle with the NBA pace. He averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in Euroleague play last season while shooting 57.2% from the field, although only 32.9% from long range, and 81.6% at the line.
Turner’s takeaway: Doncic now has to prove that the legend in Europe can become a star in the NBA.
4. MEMPHIS: Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State, PF, 6-11, 240
An athletic big man with a 7-6 wingspan who has good hands and a nice shooting touch. He made 40% of his three-pointers while averaging 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks this season as a freshman. He shot 51.3% overall from the field and 79.7% from the free-throw line.
Turner’s takeaway: Jackson can step in and be an impact player right away for the
5. DALLAS: Trae Young, Oklahoma, PG, 6-2, 180
A skilled scorer who can shoot from anywhere on the court, and often does, he is also a solid playmaker with the ability to draw fouls. He averaged 27.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists last season as a freshman. Although he only shot 42.4% from the field, he converted 36% of his three-pointers and 86.1% of his free throws.
Turner’s takeaway: Young wants to prove he can play defense as well as he can shoot and pass the ball.
6. ORLANDO: Mohamed Bamba, Texas, C, 7-0, 220
His 7-10 wingspan is the longest in NBA combine history, helping him rank second in NCAA Division I play with 3.7 blocks a game last season as a freshman and makes him an ideal rim protector. He’s a solid finisher near the basket but needs work on his shooting touch. He averaged 12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 54.1%.
Turner’s takeaway: A shot-blocking machine, Bamba has the potential to be a star for the Magic.
7. CHICAGO: Wendell Carter Jr., Duke, PF/C, 6-10, 260
A mobile big man with explosive leaping ability, he can score in the post and step away from the basket to stretch the court. He averaged 13.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists as a freshman last season, when he shot 56.1% from the field, including 41.3% from behind the three-point arc, and 73.8% from the free-throw line.
Turner’s takeaway: He’s is an explosive big man who can bang down low and dominate on defense.