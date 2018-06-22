NBA draft 2018 live updates: Ayton, Bagley go 1-2 to Suns and Kings; Hawks take Doncic third

The 2018 NBA draft , which starts at approximately 4:30 p.m. PDT, is considered by many scouts and executives to be among the deepest in several years.

Arizona center Deandre Ayton is expected to be the first pick by the Phoenix Suns . The 7-foot, 260-pounder is considered a can’t-miss prospect because of his athleticism and all-around game.

The early intrigue will be focused on Slovenian teenage sensation Luka Doncic, a 6-6 playmaker who helped Real Madrid win the Euroleague title this season and likely will be a top-five pick. He said in May that he wasn’t sure about leaving Real Madrid for the NBA . Moments ago during an interview with ESPN he said that he would be willing to play next season for whatever team selects him.

Stay tuned here for pick-by-pick updates from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

1. PHOENIX: Deandre Ayton, Arizona, C, 7-0, 260

The native of the Bahamas has great footwork in the post and is agile enough to step outside to score with a soft shooting touch. He’s a prototypical paint defender and rebounder. He averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks a game last season as a freshman while shooting 61% from the field and 73.3% from the free-throw line.

Turner’s takeaway: The Suns get their center of the future to go along with guard Devin Booker.

Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks against Wake Forest an ACC game last season. Gerry Broome / Associated Press

2. SACRAMENTO: Marvin Bagley III, Duke, PF, 6-11, 235

A multifaceted player with tremendous footwork and skill for a freshman, he became the third player in ACC history to lead the conference in scoring (21.0), rebounding (11.1) and shooting (61.4%) in his only college season. Horace Grant and Tim Duncan were the other two.

Turner’s takeaway: By taking Bagley second, the Kings got themselves a big man who can play right away.

Real Madrid's Luka Doncic in action during a Euroleague game. Koca Sulejmanovic / EPA

3. ATLANTA: Luka Doncic, Real Madrid, G-F, 6-6, 220

The MVP of the Euroleague is a skilled offensive player with great court vision. He’s a playmaker who can score from the perimeter and off the dribble. Although he’s a good rebounder, he lacks explosiveness and might struggle with the NBA pace. He averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in Euroleague play last season while shooting 57.2% from the field, although only 32.9% from long range, and 81.6% at the line.

Turner’s takeaway: Doncic now has to prove that the legend in Europe can become a star in the NBA.

Michigan State forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. (2) and Gavin Schilling (34) celebrate during a game against Duke Armando L. Sanchez / Chicago Tribune

4. MEMPHIS: Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State, PF, 6-11, 240

An athletic big man with a 7-6 wingspan who has good hands and a nice shooting touch. He made 40% of his three-pointers while averaging 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks this season as a freshman. He shot 51.3% overall from the field and 79.7% from the free-throw line.

Turner’s takeaway: Jackson can step in and be an impact player right away for the Grizzlies .

Oklahoma guard Trae Young heads up court during a Big 12 game last season. Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press

5. DALLAS: Trae Young, Oklahoma, PG, 6-2, 180

A skilled scorer who can shoot from anywhere on the court, and often does, he is also a solid playmaker with the ability to draw fouls. He averaged 27.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists last season as a freshman. Although he only shot 42.4% from the field, he converted 36% of his three-pointers and 86.1% of his free throws.

Turner’s takeaway: Young wants to prove he can play defense as well as he can shoot and pass the ball.

Texas center Mohamed Bamba reacts after blocking a shot last season. Eric Gay / Associated Press

6. ORLANDO: Mohamed Bamba, Texas, C, 7-0, 220

His 7-10 wingspan is the longest in NBA combine history, helping him rank second in NCAA Division I play with 3.7 blocks a game last season as a freshman and makes him an ideal rim protector. He’s a solid finisher near the basket but needs work on his shooting touch. He averaged 12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 54.1%.

Turner’s takeaway: A shot-blocking machine, Bamba has the potential to be a star for the Magic.

Wendell Carter Jr. drives the baseline during a game against Florida last season. Steve Dykes / Getty Images

7. CHICAGO: Wendell Carter Jr., Duke, PF/C, 6-10, 260

A mobile big man with explosive leaping ability, he can score in the post and step away from the basket to stretch the court. He averaged 13.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists as a freshman last season, when he shot 56.1% from the field, including 41.3% from behind the three-point arc, and 73.8% from the free-throw line.