A look at the NBA draft early entry list for college underclassmen and international players.
Underclassmen who do not sign with an agent have until May 30 to withdraw their names and retain their college eligibility.
The NBA draft is June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The NBA combine is May 16-20 in Chicago.
Players, School, Height, Year
Deng Adel, Louisville, 6-7, junior
Esa Ahmad, West Virginia, 6-8, junior
Rawle Alkins, Arizona, 6-5, sophomore
Mike Amius, Western Carolina, 6-7, junior
Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dayton, 6-10, freshman
Deandre Ayton, Arizona, 7-1, freshman
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas, 7-0, sophomore
Marvin Bagley III, Duke, 6-11, freshman
Mohamed Bamba, Texas, 6-11, freshman,
Sedrick Barefield, Utah, 6-2, junior
Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State, 6-7, junior
Tyus Battle, Syracuse, 6-6, sophomore
Lamonte Bearden, Western Kentucky, 6-3, junior
Tashawn Berry, Dakota College (N.D.), 6-3, sophomore
Leron Black, Illinois, 6-7, junior
Brian Bowen II, South Carolina, 6-7, freshman
Ky Bowman, Boston College, 6-1, sophomore
Jordan Brangers, South Plains College (Texas), 6-2, sophomore
Mikal Bridges, Villanova, 6-6, junior
Miles Bridges, Michigan State, 6-7, sophomore
Barry Brown Jr., Kansas State, 6-3, junior
Bruce Brown Jr., Miami, 6-5, sophomore
Bryce Brown, Auburn, 6-3, junior
Troy Brown Jr., Oregon, 6-7, freshman
Jalen Brunson, Villanova, 6-3, junior
Elijah Bryant, BYU, 6-5, junior
C.J. Burks, Marshall, 6-4, junior
Jordan Caroline, Nevada, 6-7, junior
Tony Carr, Penn State, 6-5, sophomore
Wendell Carter Jr., Duke, 6-10, freshman
Kameron Chatman, Detroit, 6-9, junior
Haanif Cheatham, Florida Gulf Coast, 6-5, junior
Yoeli Childs, BYU, 6-8, sophomore
Chris Clemons, Campbell, 5-9, junior
Tyler Cook, Iowa, 6-9, sophomore
Isaac Copeland Jr., Nebraska, 6-9, junior
Bryant Crawford, Wake Forest, 6-3, junior
Mike Daum, South Dakota State, 6-9, junior
Eric Davis Jr., Texas, 6-3, junior
Jon Davis, Charlotte, 6-3, junior
Jordan Davis, Northern Colorado, 6-2, junior
Shawntrez Davis, Bethune-Cookman, 6-9, junior
Terence Davis, Mississippi, 6-4, junior
Tyler Davis, Texas A&M, 6-10, junior
Marcus Derrickson, Georgetown, 6-7, junior
Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky, 6-5, freshman
Noah Dickerson, Washington, 6-8, junior
Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova, 6-5, sophomore
Dikembe Dixson, UIC, 6-7, sophomore
Torin Dorn, N.C. State, 6-5, junior
Trevon Duval, Duke, 6-3, freshman
Nojel Eastern, Purdue, 6-6, freshman
Carsen Edwards, Purdue, 6-1, sophomore
Jon Elmore, Marshall, 6-3, junior
Drew Eubanks, Oregon State, 6-10, junior
Jacob Evans, Cincinnati, 6-6, junior
Bruno Fernando, Maryland, 6-10, freshman
Dextor Foster, ASA College (Fla.), 6-5, junior
Jarrey Foster, SMU, 6-6, junior
Robert Franks Jr., Washington State, 6-7, junior
Tremaine Fraiser, Westchester CC (N.Y.), 6-3, sophomore
Melvin Frazier Jr., Tulane, 6-6, junior
Wenyen Gabriel, Kentucky, 6-9, sophomore
Kaiser Gates, Xavier, 6-8, junior
Eugene German, Northern Illinois, 6-0, sophomore
Admon Gilder, Texas A&M, 6-4, junior
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky, 6-6, freshman
Michael Gilmore, Florida Gulf Coast, 6-10, junior
Jessie Govan, Georgetown, 6-10, junior
Tyler Hall, Montana State, 6-4, junior
Jaylen Hands, UCLA, 6-3, freshman
Zach Hankins, Ferris State, 6-10, junior
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, 6-10, junior
Jared Harper, Auburn, 5-10, sophomore
Mustapha Heron, Auburn, 6-5, sophomore
Malik Hines, UMass, 6-10, junior
DJ Hogg, Texas A&M, 6-9, junior
Aaron Holiday, UCLA, 6-1, junior
Jalen Hudson, Florida, 6-6, junior
Dewan Huell, Miami, 6-11, sophomore
Kevin Huerter, Maryland, 6-7, sophomore
Tramaine Isabell Jr., Drexel, 6-1, junior
DeAngelo Isby, Utah State, 6-5, junior
Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State, 6-11, freshman
Justin Jackson, Maryland, 6-7, sophomore
Justin James, Wyoming, 6-7, junior
Zach Johnson, Florida Gulf Coast, 6-2, junior
Ismaila Kane, Atlanta Metropolitan, 6-9, freshman
Christian Keeling, Charleston Southern, 6-4, sophomore
Devonte Klines, Montana State, 6-0, junior
Kevin Knox, Kentucky, 6-9, freshman
Sagaba Konate, West Virginia, 6-8, sophomore
Terry Larrier, UConn, 6-8, junior
Kalob Ledoux, McNeese State, 6-3, sophomore
Marquez Letcher-Ellis, Rice, 6-7, sophomore
Abdul Lewis, NJIT, 6-10, junior
Victor Lewis II, West Texas A&M, 6-3, junior
Makinde London, Chattanooga, 6-10, junior
Dominic Magee, Southern Mississippi, 6-4, junior
Fletcher Magee, Wofford, 6-4, junior
Caleb Martin, Nevada, 6-7, junior
Cody Martin, Nevada, 6-7, junior
Malik Martin, South Florida, 6-11, junior
Zane Martin, Towson, 6-4, sophomore
Charles Matthews, Michigan, 6-6, sophomore
Luke Maye, North Carolina, 6-8, junior
Brandon McCoy, UNLV, 7-1, freshman
Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State, 6-10, freshman
Markis McDuffie, Wichita State, 6-8, junior
Christian Mekowulu, Tennessee State, 6-9, junior
De'Anthony Melton, USC, 6-4, freshman
Aaron Menzies, Seattle, 7-3, junior
Chimezie Metu, USC, 6-11, junior
Shake Milton, SMU, 6-6, junior
Shelton Mitchell, Clemson, 6-3, junior
Takal Molson, Canisius, 6-5, freshman
Max Montana, San Diego State, 6-9, junior
Doral Moore, Wake Forest, 7-1, junior
Juwan Morgan, Indiana, 6-8, junior
Matt Morgan, Cornell, 6-3, junior
Isaiah Moss, Iowa, 6-5, sophomore
Travis Munnings, Louisiana Monroe, 6-6, junior
Jordan Murdock, Friends, 6-4, junior
Malik Newman, Kansas, 6-3, sophomore
Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech, 6-4, sophomore
Ray Ona Embo, Tulane, 6-5, sophomore
James Palmer Jr., Nebraska, 6-6, junior
Adjin Penava, Marshall, 6-9, junior
Keanu Peters, Salt Lake CC, 6-2, sophomore
Lamar Peters, Mississippi State, 6-0, sophomore
Jalon Pipkins, CS Northridge, 6-4, freshman
Shamorie Ponds, St. John's, 6-1, sophomore
Jontay Porter, Missouri, 6-11, freshman
Michael Porter Jr., Missouri, 6-10, freshman
Billy Preston, Kansas, 6-10, freshman
Marcquise Reed, Clemson, 6-3, junior
Isaiah Reese, Canisius, 6-5, sophomore
Cody Riley, UCLA, 6-10, freshman
Kerwin Roach II, Texas, 6-4, junior
Jerome Robinson, Boston College, 6-6, junior
Mitchell Robinson, Western Kentucky, 7-0, freshman
Ahmaad Rorie, Montana, 6-1, junior
Quinton Rose, Temple, 6-8, sophomore
Brandon Sampson, LSU, 6-5, junior
Corey Sanders, Rutgers, 6-2, junior
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee, 6-5, junior
Micah Seaborn, Monmouth, 6-5, junior
Collin Sexton, Alabama, 6-3, freshman
Ronshad Shabazz, Appalachian State, 6-5, junior
Landry Shamet, Wichita State, 6-4, sophomore
Tavarius Shine, Oklahoma State, 6-6, junior
Chris Silva, South Carolina, 6-9, junior
Yankuba Sima, Oklahoma State, 6-11, junior
Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy, 6-4, HS post-graduate
Fred Sims Jr., Chicago State, 6-4, junior
Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech, 6-5, freshman
Ray Spalding, Louisville, 6-9, junior
Omari Spellman, Villanova, 6-9, freshman
Deshon Taylor, Fresno State, 6-2, junior
Khyri Thomas, Creighton, 6-3, junior
Reid Travis, Stanford, 6-8, junior
Gary Trent Jr., Duke, 6-6, freshman
Allonzo Trier, Arizona, 6-5, junior
Jarred Vanderbilt, Kentucky, 6-9, freshman
Lagerald Vick, Kansas, 6-5, junior
Christian Vital, UConn, 6-2, sophomore
Moritz Wagner, Michigan, 6-11, junior
Jaylin Walker, Kent State, 6-1, junior
Lonnie Walker, Miami, 6-4, freshman
Nick Ward, Michigan State, 6-8, sophomore
PJ Washington, Kentucky, 6-7, freshman
Tremont Waters, LSU, 5-11, freshman
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State, 6-4, junior
Andrien White, Charlotte, 6-3, junior
Demajeo Wiggins, Bowling Green, 6-10, junior
Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State, 6-2, freshman
Austin Wiley, Auburn, 6-11, freshman
Kris Wilkes, UCLA, 6-8, freshman
Robert Williams III, Texas A&M, 6-10, sophomore
Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra, 6-1, junior
Trae Young, Oklahoma, 6-2, freshman
International
Player, Team (Country), Height, Year of birth
Berke Atar, Bandirma Kirmizi (Turkey), 6-11, 1999
LiAngelo Ball, UCLA/Vytautas (Lithuania), 6-5, 1998
Romaric Belemene, Oviedo (Spain), 6-9, 1997
Laurynas Beliauskas, Neptunas (Lithuania), 6-4, 1997
Rihards Berzins, Liepaja (Latvia), 6-11, 1997
Laurynas Birutis, Siauliai (Lithuania), 7-0, 1997
Goga Bitadze, Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-11, 1999
Isaac Bonga, Fraport Skyliners (Germany), 6-9, 1999
Etienne Ca, Chalon (France), 6-11, 1997
Sigfredo Casero-Ortiz, GET Vosges (France), 6-1, 1997
Emanuel Cate, Prat (Spain), 6-9, 1997
Vasileios Charalampopoulos, PAOK (Greece), 6-9, 1997
Luka Doncic, Real Madrid (Spain), 6-7, 1999
Yago Dos Santos, Paulistano (Brazil), 5-10, 1999
Berkan Durmaz, Tofas (Turkey), 6-9, 1997
Aleksander Dziewa, Slask Wroclaw (Poland), 6-9, 1997
Martynas Echodas, Lietuvos Rytas (Lithuania), 6-9, 1997
Ibrahima Faye, Poitiers (France), 6-10, 1997
Gabriel Galvanini, Bauru (Brazil), 6-8, 1998
Stephane Gombauld, Lille Metropole (France), 6-9, 1997
Melvyn Govindy, Cholet (France), 7-0, 1997
Yoan Granvorka, Monthey (Switzerland), 6-7, 1997
Tryggvi Hlinason, Valencia (Spain), 7-1, 1997
Karim Jallow, Bayern Munich (Germany), 6-7, 1997
Matas Jogela, Zalgiris II (Lithuania), 6-6, 1998
Georgios Kalaitzakis, Panathinaikos (Greece), 6-6, 1999
Michal Kolenda, Trefl Sopot (Poland), 6-7, 1997
Antonios Koniaris, PAOK (Greece), 6-4, 1997
Leon Kratzer, Wuerzburg (Germany), 6-11, 1997
Arnoldas Kulboka, Capo d'Orlando (Italy), 6-10, 1998
Rodions Kurucs, Barcelona (Spain), 6-9, 1998
Xabier Lopez-Arostegui, Joventut Badalona (Spain), 6-6, 1997
Matur Maker, CIBA (Canada), 6-11, 1998
Vanja Marinkovic, Partizan (Serbia), 6-6, 1997
William McDowell-White, Baunach (Germany), 6-5, 1998
Blaz Mesicek, Brindisi (Italy), 6-6, 1997
Adam Mokoka, Gravelines (France), 6-4, 1998
Shekinah Munanga, Monaco (France), 6-7, 1997
Dzanan Musa, Cedevita (Croatia), 6-8, 1999
Muhaymin Mustafa, Anadolu Efes (Turkey), 6-5, 1999
Williams Narace, Nancy (France), 6-8, 1997
Amine Noua, ASVEL (France), 6-8, 1997
Elie Okobo, Pau Orthez (France), 6-2, 1997
Viny Okouo, Unicaja (Spain), 7-1, 1997
Louis Olinde, Brose Baskets (Germany), 6-9, 1998
Erxhan Osmani, Bandirma Kirmizi (Turkey), 6-9, 1998
Jean-Marc Pansa, Nanterre (France), 6-10, 1997
Darel Poirier, Charleville (France), 6-9, 1997
Marcel Ponitka, Asseco (Poland), 6-5, 1997
Issuf Sanon, Olimpija (Slovenia), 6-3, 1999
Tadas Sedekerskis, Nevezis (Lithuania), 6-8, 1998
Leonardo Tote, Verona (Italy), 6-10, 1997
Michael Uchendu, Bauru (Brazil), 6-9, 1998
Martynas Varnas, Pieno Zvaigzdes (Lithuania), 6-5, 1997
Filip Zagrajski, Beli Manastir (Croatia), 6-4, 1997