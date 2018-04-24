Advertisement

NBA draft early entry list

By Associated Press
Apr 24, 2018 | 3:50 PM

A look at the NBA draft early entry list for college underclassmen and international players.

Underclassmen who do not sign with an agent have until May 30 to withdraw their names and retain their college eligibility.

The NBA draft is June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The NBA combine is May 16-20 in Chicago.

Players, School, Height, Year

Deng Adel, Louisville, 6-7, junior

Esa Ahmad, West Virginia, 6-8, junior

Rawle Alkins, Arizona, 6-5, sophomore

Mike Amius, Western Carolina, 6-7, junior

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dayton, 6-10, freshman

Deandre Ayton, Arizona, 7-1, freshman

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas, 7-0, sophomore

Marvin Bagley III, Duke, 6-11, freshman

Mohamed Bamba, Texas, 6-11, freshman,

Sedrick Barefield, Utah, 6-2, junior

Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State, 6-7, junior

Tyus Battle, Syracuse, 6-6, sophomore

Lamonte Bearden, Western Kentucky, 6-3, junior

Tashawn Berry, Dakota College (N.D.), 6-3, sophomore

Leron Black, Illinois, 6-7, junior

Brian Bowen II, South Carolina, 6-7, freshman

Ky Bowman, Boston College, 6-1, sophomore

Jordan Brangers, South Plains College (Texas), 6-2, sophomore

Mikal Bridges, Villanova, 6-6, junior

Miles Bridges, Michigan State, 6-7, sophomore

Barry Brown Jr., Kansas State, 6-3, junior

Bruce Brown Jr., Miami, 6-5, sophomore

Bryce Brown, Auburn, 6-3, junior

Troy Brown Jr., Oregon, 6-7, freshman

Jalen Brunson, Villanova, 6-3, junior

Elijah Bryant, BYU, 6-5, junior

C.J. Burks, Marshall, 6-4, junior

Jordan Caroline, Nevada, 6-7, junior

Tony Carr, Penn State, 6-5, sophomore

Wendell Carter Jr., Duke, 6-10, freshman

Kameron Chatman, Detroit, 6-9, junior

Haanif Cheatham, Florida Gulf Coast, 6-5, junior

Yoeli Childs, BYU, 6-8, sophomore

Chris Clemons, Campbell, 5-9, junior

Tyler Cook, Iowa, 6-9, sophomore

Isaac Copeland Jr., Nebraska, 6-9, junior

Bryant Crawford, Wake Forest, 6-3, junior

Mike Daum, South Dakota State, 6-9, junior

Eric Davis Jr., Texas, 6-3, junior

Jon Davis, Charlotte, 6-3, junior

Jordan Davis, Northern Colorado, 6-2, junior

Shawntrez Davis, Bethune-Cookman, 6-9, junior

Terence Davis, Mississippi, 6-4, junior

Tyler Davis, Texas A&M, 6-10, junior

Marcus Derrickson, Georgetown, 6-7, junior

Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky, 6-5, freshman

Noah Dickerson, Washington, 6-8, junior

Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova, 6-5, sophomore

Dikembe Dixson, UIC, 6-7, sophomore

Torin Dorn, N.C. State, 6-5, junior

Trevon Duval, Duke, 6-3, freshman

Nojel Eastern, Purdue, 6-6, freshman

Carsen Edwards, Purdue, 6-1, sophomore

Jon Elmore, Marshall, 6-3, junior

Drew Eubanks, Oregon State, 6-10, junior

Jacob Evans, Cincinnati, 6-6, junior

Bruno Fernando, Maryland, 6-10, freshman

Dextor Foster, ASA College (Fla.), 6-5, junior

Jarrey Foster, SMU, 6-6, junior

Robert Franks Jr., Washington State, 6-7, junior

Tremaine Fraiser, Westchester CC (N.Y.), 6-3, sophomore

Melvin Frazier Jr., Tulane, 6-6, junior

Wenyen Gabriel, Kentucky, 6-9, sophomore

Kaiser Gates, Xavier, 6-8, junior

Eugene German, Northern Illinois, 6-0, sophomore

Admon Gilder, Texas A&M, 6-4, junior

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky, 6-6, freshman

Michael Gilmore, Florida Gulf Coast, 6-10, junior

Jessie Govan, Georgetown, 6-10, junior

Tyler Hall, Montana State, 6-4, junior

Jaylen Hands, UCLA, 6-3, freshman

Zach Hankins, Ferris State, 6-10, junior

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, 6-10, junior

Jared Harper, Auburn, 5-10, sophomore

Mustapha Heron, Auburn, 6-5, sophomore

Malik Hines, UMass, 6-10, junior

DJ Hogg, Texas A&M, 6-9, junior

Aaron Holiday, UCLA, 6-1, junior

Jalen Hudson, Florida, 6-6, junior

Dewan Huell, Miami, 6-11, sophomore

Kevin Huerter, Maryland, 6-7, sophomore

Tramaine Isabell Jr., Drexel, 6-1, junior

DeAngelo Isby, Utah State, 6-5, junior

Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State, 6-11, freshman

Justin Jackson, Maryland, 6-7, sophomore

Justin James, Wyoming, 6-7, junior

Zach Johnson, Florida Gulf Coast, 6-2, junior

Ismaila Kane, Atlanta Metropolitan, 6-9, freshman

Christian Keeling, Charleston Southern, 6-4, sophomore

Devonte Klines, Montana State, 6-0, junior

Kevin Knox, Kentucky, 6-9, freshman

Sagaba Konate, West Virginia, 6-8, sophomore

Terry Larrier, UConn, 6-8, junior

Kalob Ledoux, McNeese State, 6-3, sophomore

Marquez Letcher-Ellis, Rice, 6-7, sophomore

Abdul Lewis, NJIT, 6-10, junior

Victor Lewis II, West Texas A&M, 6-3, junior

Makinde London, Chattanooga, 6-10, junior

Dominic Magee, Southern Mississippi, 6-4, junior

Fletcher Magee, Wofford, 6-4, junior

Caleb Martin, Nevada, 6-7, junior

Cody Martin, Nevada, 6-7, junior

Malik Martin, South Florida, 6-11, junior

Zane Martin, Towson, 6-4, sophomore

Charles Matthews, Michigan, 6-6, sophomore

Luke Maye, North Carolina, 6-8, junior

Brandon McCoy, UNLV, 7-1, freshman

Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State, 6-10, freshman

Markis McDuffie, Wichita State, 6-8, junior

Christian Mekowulu, Tennessee State, 6-9, junior

De'Anthony Melton, USC, 6-4, freshman

Aaron Menzies, Seattle, 7-3, junior

Chimezie Metu, USC, 6-11, junior

Shake Milton, SMU, 6-6, junior

Shelton Mitchell, Clemson, 6-3, junior

Takal Molson, Canisius, 6-5, freshman

Max Montana, San Diego State, 6-9, junior

Doral Moore, Wake Forest, 7-1, junior

Juwan Morgan, Indiana, 6-8, junior

Matt Morgan, Cornell, 6-3, junior

Isaiah Moss, Iowa, 6-5, sophomore

Travis Munnings, Louisiana Monroe, 6-6, junior

Jordan Murdock, Friends, 6-4, junior

Malik Newman, Kansas, 6-3, sophomore

Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech, 6-4, sophomore

Ray Ona Embo, Tulane, 6-5, sophomore

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska, 6-6, junior

Adjin Penava, Marshall, 6-9, junior

Keanu Peters, Salt Lake CC, 6-2, sophomore

Lamar Peters, Mississippi State, 6-0, sophomore

Jalon Pipkins, CS Northridge, 6-4, freshman

Shamorie Ponds, St. John's, 6-1, sophomore

Jontay Porter, Missouri, 6-11, freshman

Michael Porter Jr., Missouri, 6-10, freshman

Billy Preston, Kansas, 6-10, freshman

Marcquise Reed, Clemson, 6-3, junior

Isaiah Reese, Canisius, 6-5, sophomore

Cody Riley, UCLA, 6-10, freshman

Kerwin Roach II, Texas, 6-4, junior

Jerome Robinson, Boston College, 6-6, junior

Mitchell Robinson, Western Kentucky, 7-0, freshman

Ahmaad Rorie, Montana, 6-1, junior

Quinton Rose, Temple, 6-8, sophomore

Brandon Sampson, LSU, 6-5, junior

Corey Sanders, Rutgers, 6-2, junior

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee, 6-5, junior

Micah Seaborn, Monmouth, 6-5, junior

Collin Sexton, Alabama, 6-3, freshman

Ronshad Shabazz, Appalachian State, 6-5, junior

Landry Shamet, Wichita State, 6-4, sophomore

Tavarius Shine, Oklahoma State, 6-6, junior

Chris Silva, South Carolina, 6-9, junior

Yankuba Sima, Oklahoma State, 6-11, junior

Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy, 6-4, HS post-graduate

Fred Sims Jr., Chicago State, 6-4, junior

Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech, 6-5, freshman

Ray Spalding, Louisville, 6-9, junior

Omari Spellman, Villanova, 6-9, freshman

Deshon Taylor, Fresno State, 6-2, junior

Khyri Thomas, Creighton, 6-3, junior

Reid Travis, Stanford, 6-8, junior

Gary Trent Jr., Duke, 6-6, freshman

Allonzo Trier, Arizona, 6-5, junior

Jarred Vanderbilt, Kentucky, 6-9, freshman

Lagerald Vick, Kansas, 6-5, junior

Christian Vital, UConn, 6-2, sophomore

Moritz Wagner, Michigan, 6-11, junior

Jaylin Walker, Kent State, 6-1, junior

Lonnie Walker, Miami, 6-4, freshman

Nick Ward, Michigan State, 6-8, sophomore

PJ Washington, Kentucky, 6-7, freshman

Tremont Waters, LSU, 5-11, freshman

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State, 6-4, junior

Andrien White, Charlotte, 6-3, junior

Demajeo Wiggins, Bowling Green, 6-10, junior

Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State, 6-2, freshman

Austin Wiley, Auburn, 6-11, freshman

Kris Wilkes, UCLA, 6-8, freshman

Robert Williams III, Texas A&M, 6-10, sophomore

Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra, 6-1, junior

Trae Young, Oklahoma, 6-2, freshman

International

Player, Team (Country), Height, Year of birth

Berke Atar, Bandirma Kirmizi (Turkey), 6-11, 1999

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA/Vytautas (Lithuania), 6-5, 1998

Romaric Belemene, Oviedo (Spain), 6-9, 1997

Laurynas Beliauskas, Neptunas (Lithuania), 6-4, 1997

Rihards Berzins, Liepaja (Latvia), 6-11, 1997

Laurynas Birutis, Siauliai (Lithuania), 7-0, 1997

Goga Bitadze, Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-11, 1999

Isaac Bonga, Fraport Skyliners (Germany), 6-9, 1999

Etienne Ca, Chalon (France), 6-11, 1997

Sigfredo Casero-Ortiz, GET Vosges (France), 6-1, 1997

Emanuel Cate, Prat (Spain), 6-9, 1997

Vasileios Charalampopoulos, PAOK (Greece), 6-9, 1997

Luka Doncic, Real Madrid (Spain), 6-7, 1999

Yago Dos Santos, Paulistano (Brazil), 5-10, 1999

Berkan Durmaz, Tofas (Turkey), 6-9, 1997

Aleksander Dziewa, Slask Wroclaw (Poland), 6-9, 1997

Martynas Echodas, Lietuvos Rytas (Lithuania), 6-9, 1997

Ibrahima Faye, Poitiers (France), 6-10, 1997

Gabriel Galvanini, Bauru (Brazil), 6-8, 1998

Stephane Gombauld, Lille Metropole (France), 6-9, 1997

Melvyn Govindy, Cholet (France), 7-0, 1997

Yoan Granvorka, Monthey (Switzerland), 6-7, 1997

Tryggvi Hlinason, Valencia (Spain), 7-1, 1997

Karim Jallow, Bayern Munich (Germany), 6-7, 1997

Matas Jogela, Zalgiris II (Lithuania), 6-6, 1998

Georgios Kalaitzakis, Panathinaikos (Greece), 6-6, 1999

Michal Kolenda, Trefl Sopot (Poland), 6-7, 1997

Antonios Koniaris, PAOK (Greece), 6-4, 1997

Leon Kratzer, Wuerzburg (Germany), 6-11, 1997

Arnoldas Kulboka, Capo d'Orlando (Italy), 6-10, 1998

Rodions Kurucs, Barcelona (Spain), 6-9, 1998

Xabier Lopez-Arostegui, Joventut Badalona (Spain), 6-6, 1997

Matur Maker, CIBA (Canada), 6-11, 1998

Vanja Marinkovic, Partizan (Serbia), 6-6, 1997

William McDowell-White, Baunach (Germany), 6-5, 1998

Blaz Mesicek, Brindisi (Italy), 6-6, 1997

Adam Mokoka, Gravelines (France), 6-4, 1998

Shekinah Munanga, Monaco (France), 6-7, 1997

Dzanan Musa, Cedevita (Croatia), 6-8, 1999

Muhaymin Mustafa, Anadolu Efes (Turkey), 6-5, 1999

Williams Narace, Nancy (France), 6-8, 1997

Amine Noua, ASVEL (France), 6-8, 1997

Elie Okobo, Pau Orthez (France), 6-2, 1997

Viny Okouo, Unicaja (Spain), 7-1, 1997

Louis Olinde, Brose Baskets (Germany), 6-9, 1998

Erxhan Osmani, Bandirma Kirmizi (Turkey), 6-9, 1998

Jean-Marc Pansa, Nanterre (France), 6-10, 1997

Darel Poirier, Charleville (France), 6-9, 1997

Marcel Ponitka, Asseco (Poland), 6-5, 1997

Issuf Sanon, Olimpija (Slovenia), 6-3, 1999

Tadas Sedekerskis, Nevezis (Lithuania), 6-8, 1998

Leonardo Tote, Verona (Italy), 6-10, 1997

Michael Uchendu, Bauru (Brazil), 6-9, 1998

Martynas Varnas, Pieno Zvaigzdes (Lithuania), 6-5, 1997

Filip Zagrajski, Beli Manastir (Croatia), 6-4, 1997

