NBA: Jabari Parker agrees to two-year deal with hometown Bulls

Jabari Parker and the Chicago Bulls agreed Saturday to a $40-million, two-year contract, bringing the talented and oft-injured forward to his hometown team.
Agent Mark Bartelstein confirmed the deal shortly after the Milwaukee Bucks rescinded their qualifying offer. That made Parker an unrestricted free agent, clearing the way for him to join the rebuilding Bulls.
The 23-year-old Parker led Chicago's Simeon Career Academy to four state championships and starred for one season at Duke before the Bucks drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2014.
The Bulls are banking on him to stay healthy after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee twice in four seasons with Milwaukee.
“Jabari is a 23-year-old player who is a natural fit with our young core, and is a proven scorer at the NBA level,” general manager Gar Forman said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming him back to his hometown.”
Parker has averaged 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds a game in his career. His best season was in 2016-17, when he averaged 20.1 points in 51 games before tearing his ACL a second time. He played 31 games last year, averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.
Billups says he’s ready to run NBA team
Chauncey Billups is still eyeing the chance to run an NBA team.
The former Pistons standout was back in the Detroit area Friday night as part of the BIG3 — entertainer Ice Cube's three-on-three league of former NBA players, which made a stop at Little Caesars Arena.
Billups had talks with the Cavaliers last year but did not join their front office. When Detroit overhauled its organization this year, he seemed like a potential fit, but that didn't happen either.
“My desire is to one day run a team, be in a front office and try to build a champion,” Billups said. “I know that I will and I know I'm going to do a good job. When that opportunity presents itself, and it's a good opportunity, I'll be ready to go.”