NBA: Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to donate $10 million to women's causes as part of workplace investigation

Michael Jordan, who grew up playing high school basketball in Wilmington, N.C., has donated $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas' Hurricane Florence Response Fund. “It just hits home,” Jordan said. “I know all of those places: Wilmington, Fayetteville, Myrtle Beach, New Bern, and Wallace, which is where my father is from. So quite naturally it hits home, and I felt like I had to act in a sense that this is my home.” … Kawhi Leonard has yet to address the media in Toronto since his trade to the Raptors, but team president Masai Ujiri said that his star acquisition is happy and healthy. “He is determined and seems in the right frame of mind,” Ujiri said. “You will be hearing from him shortly. I think there is a fire inside of him and we are all excited about that.”