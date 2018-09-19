NBA: Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to donate $10 million to women's causes as part of workplace investigation

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has agreed to contribute $10 million to women's causes and domestic violence awareness as part of the NBA's investigation into workplace conditions with his franchise.
The league also announced Wednesday that it would require staffing, reporting and policy changes for the Mavericks seven months after a Sports Illustrated report detailed years of examples of a hostile workplace for women on the business side of the operation.
There were also allegations of sexual misconduct against former team President Terdemy Ussery. He worked for Cuban for 15 years and was investigated by the Mavericks over similar allegations in 1998, two years before Cuban bought the team. The league investigation determined Cuban wasn't aware of Ussery's actions.
Cuban asked two former prosecutors to investigate the complaints and the franchise's workplace practices.
Soon after the SI report, Cuban hired former AT&T executive Cynthia Marshall as CEO. The NBA made note of that and other staffing changes the Mavericks had already implemented.
Elton Brand is the Philadelphia 76ers new general manager. A person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly says the two-time NBA All-Star center with the Clippers is replacing Bryan Colangelo, who resigned in June as the 76ers' president of basketball operations after what an investigation concluded was “careless and in some instances reckless” sharing of sensitive team information on Twitter. Brand is expected to be introduced at a news conference on Thursday. Brand had worked for the Sixers as vice president of operations and also served as the general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers' G League affiliate. Brand, the No. 1 pick of the 1999 draft by the Chicago Bulls, was rookie of the year in 2000 and played two stints with the 76ers. …
Michael Jordan, who grew up playing high school basketball in Wilmington, N.C., has donated $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas' Hurricane Florence Response Fund. “It just hits home,” Jordan said. “I know all of those places: Wilmington, Fayetteville, Myrtle Beach, New Bern, and Wallace, which is where my father is from. So quite naturally it hits home, and I felt like I had to act in a sense that this is my home.” … Kawhi Leonard has yet to address the media in Toronto since his trade to the Raptors, but team president Masai Ujiri said that his star acquisition is happy and healthy. “He is determined and seems in the right frame of mind,” Ujiri said. “You will be hearing from him shortly. I think there is a fire inside of him and we are all excited about that.”