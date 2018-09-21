NBA adjusts a handful of rules, including the shot clock

The NBA announced a handful of rule changes for the upcoming season, resetting the shot clock, simplifying the clear-path foul rules and expanding the triggers for replay when it comes to conduct.
Instead of going back to 24 seconds, the shot clock will reset to 14 in three instances: after offensive rebounds on missed shots or free throws, after loose-ball fouls committed by the defense following misses and after occurrences where the ball goes off a defender out of bounds following a miss.
FIBA, basketball’s international governing body, the NBA’s developmental league and the WNBA all have been using this rule since 2016 (FIBA since the 2014-15 season).
The NBA also clarified some of the language used to determine clear-path fouls and expanded the triggers for reviewing a “hostile act” between players and coaches in incidents with one another, referees or fans.