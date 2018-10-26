NBA notes: Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins to miss second game in a row

Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins will miss his second consecutive game with a right quadriceps contusion as Minnesota hosts the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
While Wiggins was declared out less than an hour before the game, the Wolves will have Jimmy Butler in the starting lineup. Butler had been considered questionable with an illness.
Wiggins is averaging 15.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season.
Butler, who has requested a trade, leads the team with 24.8 points per game and leads the league with 3.75 steals per game while missing one game.
Minnesota is 2-0 at home this season. Milwaukee is 4-0 for the third time in franchise history.
Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard has an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder and is expected to miss at least two weeks. Kennard was injured in Thursday night's win over Cleveland when a screen was set on him in the first half. An MRI exam showed the injury. The Pistons took Kennard in the first round of the 2017 draft out of Duke. He averaged 7.6 points per game as a rookie. …
Hawks forward Alex Poythress will miss at least three games after being injured in Atlanta's home-opening win over Dallas. The team said Friday that Poythress sustained a capsular sprain and bone bruise to his left knee. He is out for Saturday's game against Chicago, and won't accompany the team on a road trip to Philadelphia and Cleveland. Swingman Daniel Hamilton will be available against the Bulls after missing the first four games of the season rehabbing a tear in his right rotator cuff.