NBA notes: Cavaliers forward Kevin Love out at least six weeks after having foot surgery

The Cavaliers say an age-discrimination lawsuit filed by former assistant coach Jim Boylan is “frivolous” and a “shameless cash grab.” Boylan filed a claim Thursday. The team did not pick up its contract option last summer on the 63-year-old Boylan, who spent five seasons with the team working on staffs under David Blatt and Tyronn Lue. In his lawsuit, Boylan's attorney provided the transcript of a voicemail left by Lue telling him the team was moving in a different direction. Boylan also contends general manager Koby Altman told him owner Dan Gilbert wanted a younger coach. On Friday, the Cavs released a strongly worded statement contesting Boylan's lawsuit and said it will “seek immediate dismissal of this disappointing, unwarranted and baseless claim.”