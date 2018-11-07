NBA notes: Kyrie Irving fined $25,000 for throwing ball into stands

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a basketball into the stands after a game.
The fine was handed down Tuesday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.
The incident occurred at the end of the Celtics' 115-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.
Irving was mad that Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray took a three-point-shot with the clock winding down when Denver already had put away the game. Murray, who already had scored 48 points, said he was trying to reach 50.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook will miss Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a sprained left ankle. A Thunder spokesman said Tuesday the team wants to see how the ankle responds to treatment for the next few days before providing another update. The Thunder won their fifth straight game by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 122-116 on Monday but lost Westbrook during the third quarter after he landed awkwardly on the side of his foot. …
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Sam Dekker could be out a month with a sprained left ankle. Dekker got hurt during the third quarter of Cleveland's 102-100 loss at Orlando on Monday night. Dekker underwent further tests Tuesday that revealed the sprain. The Cavaliers said he will begin rehab and be sidelined for approximately two to four weeks.