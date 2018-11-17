NBA notes: WNBA star Sue Bird joins Denver Nuggets front office

Pelicans point guard Elfrid Payton is returned from a nine-game absence Friday night when New Orleans hosted the New York Knicks. Payton had been listed as questionable because of a right ankle sprain, but he was listed in the starting lineup before tip-off. Acquired as a free agent this past offseason, Payton has played in five games for New Orleans, averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 assists per game. New Orleans went 4-1 in games in which he played and 3-6 in games he has missed.