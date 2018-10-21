NBA notes: Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard and Gordon Hayward sit out games Saturday

Willie Reed was the No. 1 pick Saturday in the G League draft, his rights going to the Salt Lake City Stars. The 28-year-old Reed has spent parts of three seasons in the NBA, appearing in 152 games with the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and the Clippers. His career NBA high is 22 points, done twice with the Heat in a span of four days in January 2017. And now he returns to the G League as part of Utah's affiliate club, looking to prove himself again.