Celtics guard Kyrie Irving to have knee surgery Saturday; no timetable for return

The Boston Celtics say All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is set to have surgery Saturday to alleviate pain in his left knee.

Irving has been out since March 11, missing the last four games.

There is no timetable for his return, but the team says his status will be updated following the “minimally invasive” procedure.

He is one of several key sidelined players for Boston, which is at Portland on Friday.

He joins Jaylen Brown (concussion protocol), Marcus Smart (thumb surgery), Daniel Theis (knee surgery, out for season) and Gordon Hayward (ankle surgery rehab).

The Lakers have signed forward Travis Wear for the rest of the season. Wear has been a solid role player for the Lakers since they signed him to the first of two 10-day contracts earlier this month. He is averaging 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10 games for Los Angeles. …

All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the Milwaukee Bucks' home game Friday night against the Chicago Bulls with a sprained right ankle. Antetokounmpo got hurt in the second quarter of a 127-120 loss on Wednesday to the Clippers.