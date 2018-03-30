NBA notes: Coach Tyronn Lue takes another step in return to Cavaliers bench

The Detroit Pistons said star forward Blake Griffin has a bone bruise on his right ankle and will be evaluated again in a week. Griffin was scratched from Thursday night's win over Washington and had an MRI exam that night. The Pistons say a timetable for his return will be provided "as appropriate" — Detroit's playoff chances are slim, and the regular-season finale is April 11. Detroit is five games behind Milwaukee for the final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference.