NBA notes: 76ers' Joel Embiid unlikely to play in Game 1 of playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid says it's unlikely he'll be available for at least Game 1 of the playoffs this weekend.
Embiid hasn't played since March 28 when he suffered a broken bone around his left eye in a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz. Embiid wore a black mask that covered the top part of his face and would need one in the postseason.
The 76ers clearly need their big man if they're going to make a run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Embiid leads the team with 22.9 points and 11 rebounds in 63 games, helping Philadelphia clinch its first playoff berth since 2012.
Embiid says it's "unlikely but still a chance," he plays in Game 1.
"I want to play but right now I feel like I'm not ready yet," Embiid said. "It's getting there. I've got to keep working every day. With the way it's been progressing, I'm hopeful I'll be back soon."
The 76ers have won a team-record 15 consecutive games and can wrap up the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Embiid wore the mask during some light pregame shooting drills.
The Bucks are getting All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and reserve guard Matthew Dellavedova back from right ankle injuries for the game against the 76ers. Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games. Dellavedova's injury was more serious, sidelining him since Feb. 4.
Malcolm Brogdon returned on Monday from a 30-game absence for a quad injury, putting the Bucks are at full strength with the postseason beginning this weekend.
Veteran Kendrick Perkins is back with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who signed the 6-foot-10 forward on he final day of the regular season, and will have him on its playoff roster as it tries to make the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year. The 33-year-old Perkins was with the Cavaliers during their 2015 run to the Finals. Perkins also was with Cleveland during training camp this season and spent time with its developmental team. Perkins hasn't played in the NBA since 2016 with New Orleans. …
The Toronto Raptors converted guard Lorenzo Brown's contract to a standard NBA deal on Wednesday, meaning the G League MVP will be available when the postseason starts this weekend. Brown, who had 11 points on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, had been on a two-way deal. He averaged 18.8 points and 8.9 assists for Raptors 905 developmental team this season