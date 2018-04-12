NBA notes: 76ers' Joel Embiid unlikely to play in Game 1 of playoffs

Veteran Kendrick Perkins is back with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who signed the 6-foot-10 forward on he final day of the regular season, and will have him on its playoff roster as it tries to make the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year. The 33-year-old Perkins was with the Cavaliers during their 2015 run to the Finals. Perkins also was with Cleveland during training camp this season and spent time with its developmental team. Perkins hasn't played in the NBA since 2016 with New Orleans. …