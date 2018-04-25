Cavaliers' George Hill to miss Game 5 against Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe says an injury to his left hand didn't affect his play in the loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Bledsoe's left thumb and hand were wrapped after the 92-87 loss on Tuesday night in Boston. Bledsoe has told coach Joe Prunty that he's fine and ready to go for Game 6 on Thursday. The Celtics lead the series 3-2.