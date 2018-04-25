Cavaliers' George Hill to miss Game 5 against Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers starting point guard George Hill will miss Game 5 against Indiana on Wednesday night because of lingering back spasms.
Hill also sat out Game 4, but the Cavaliers were able to hold on to a second-half lead and beat the Pacers to even the series. Hill has been bothered by a bad back since he was drilled from behind by Indiana's Trevor Booker in the series opener.
Jose Calderon will start in place of Hill, who came to the Cavaliers in February via trade from Sacramento. The 31-year-old Hill is averaging 8.7 points and 1.7 assists in the postseason.
Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue did not provide any details on Hill's injury or his status going forward in the series. Hill received four injections in an attempt to play in Game 4.
Calderon has been in and out of Cleveland's lineup all season. He's averaging 3.3 points and 14 minutes in the series.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe says an injury to his left hand didn't affect his play in the loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Bledsoe's left thumb and hand were wrapped after the 92-87 loss on Tuesday night in Boston. Bledsoe has told coach Joe Prunty that he's fine and ready to go for Game 6 on Thursday. The Celtics lead the series 3-2.