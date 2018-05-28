NBA notes: Andre Iguodala will not play in Game 7; Chris Paul is questionable

The final game of the Western Conference finals could be missing two key players: Golden State Warriors reserve forward Andre Iguodala and Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul.
Iguodala has not played since Game 3 after injuring his left leg late in that contest. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said at the team's Monday shootaround that Iguodala had been ruled out of Game 7.
Paul injured his left hamstring at the end of Game 5. He traveled with the team to Oakland for Game 6 but did not play.
Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said Sunday night that Paul's availability will be 'a game-time decision" and Houston listed their point guard as questionable for Game 7.
Irving has nasal surgery
Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said point guard Kyrie Irving was unable to attend Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals because he was recovering from nasal surgery.
Ainge said on Monday that Irving had a deviated septum. The injury occurred in November when he was hit in the face by teammate Aron Baynes. Irving wore a mask while healing from the facial fracture.
Irving has not played since March because of a knee injury. But his absence on the Boston bench was noted when the Celtics played his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Ainge joked: "I don't think he wanted to be seen in public and ruin his movie career."