NBA: Suns' Booker signs 5-year, $158 million deal

Devin Booker, the high-scoring guard at the heart of Phoenix's rebuilding plans, has signed a five-year, $158 million maximum contract with the Suns.
Booker, 21, tweeted a photo of himself smiling as he signed the deal Saturday night, moments before the Suns announced the deal, which takes effect in the 2019-20 season and makes him the highest-paid player in the franchise's history.
The 13th overall pick in the 2015 draft out of Kentucky, Booker has averaged 19.8 points per game in his three NBA seasons. He averaged 24.9 points last season, shooting 38 percent from 3-point range. He won the NBA 3-point contest at All-Star weekend in February.
Booker set a franchise record by scoring 70 points in a game at Boston on March 24, 2017, just the sixth player in NBA history to score that many.
He wrote he is “humbled and honored” to sign the deal.
Mozgov, Biyombo swapped in Hornets-Magic-Bulls trade
Timofey Mozgov has been traded for the second time this summer, dealt from Charlotte to Orlando in a three-team deal that also included Chicago.
The Magic sent Bismack Biyombo and two future second-round picks to Charlotte, which traded Mozgov to Orlando. The Magic also got guard Jerian Grant from the Bulls in the deal completed late Saturday night.
Chicago acquired Julyan Stone from Charlotte in the trade that saves the Bulls about $2 million.
The Hornets had just acquired Mozgov from Brooklyn in the deal that sent Dwight Howard to the Nets before he was bought out so he could sign with Washington. Neither Mozgov nor Biyombo ever came close to living up to the contracts they signed in July 2016, and both have two seasons and more than $32 million remaining.
Biyombo played for Charlotte from 2011-14. He is fifth in Hornets history in blocks and blocks per game (1.6).