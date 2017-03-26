NBA: James Harden, without scoring 40 points, still leads Rockets to win over Thunder

James Harden was Houston's fourth-leading scorer on Sunday against Oklahoma City.

However, it was clear to everyone that he was the key to Houston's victory.

Lou Williams scored 31 points off the bench, Harden finished with 22 points and 12 assists, and the Rockets never trailed while cruising to a 137-125 victory.

“He could've easily gotten 40 points and he could've just kept on going,” Coach Mike D'Antoni said of Harden. “But he knew these guys were going and threw the ball their way. He just plays the game the way it should be played.”

The Thunder’s Russell Westbrook had 39 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his second straight triple-double and 36th this season, but Harden led the Rockets to a 25-point bulge through three quarters in the matchup between top MVP candidates.

“The hit a lot of shots, man,” Westbrook said. “They got hot and especially with a team like that, they get hot and it can be trouble.”

at Golden State 106, Memphis 94: Klay Thompson scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half, lifting the Warriors to their seventh straight win. Stephen Curry added 21 points and 11 assists for the Warriors, who had lost the previous two games against the Grizzlies.

at Boston 112, Miami 108: Isaiah Thomas scored 30 points, including 20 in the second half, as the Celtics won their fourth straight. With its 48th win, Boston also equaled last season’s win total.

Chicago 109, at Milwaukee 94: Nikola Mirotic tied a season high with 28 points and Jimmy Butler added 20 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Bulls.

Brooklyn 107, at Atlanta 92: Brook Lopez scored 23 points as the Nets handed the short-handed Hawks their seventh straight loss. The Hawks were without three starters, including Paul Millsap.

New Orleans 115, at Denver 90: Anthony Davis had 31 points and 15 rebounds as the Pelicans boosted their flickering playoff hopes.

at Indiana 107, Philadelphia 94: Myles Turner had 17 points and tied a career high with 16 rebounds for the Pacers.

at Charlotte 120, Phoenix 106: Kemba Walker had 31 points and nine assists as the Hornets handed the Suns their eighth straight loss.