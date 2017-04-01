NBA: Bulls edge Hawks with a strong finish from Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler made two free throws with 2.1 seconds to play to help the host Chicago Bulls defeat the Atlanta Hawks, 106-104, on Saturday.

Butler finished with 33 points. He scored the Bulls’ final nine points. His free throws gave the Bulls a two-point lead and capped a 15-4 run.

It was the third consecutive victory for the Bulls, who are tied with Miami and Indiana for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

“I see guys doing what they're supposed to be doing — playing hard, shooting the ball when they're open, not trying to do too much,” Butler said. “That's what we need.”

The sixth-place Hawks, who had won two consecutive games after dropping seven in a row, trail Milwaukee by one game.

Rajon Rondo had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls.

Dennis Schroder led the Hawks with 29 points.

Sacramento 123, at Minnesota 117: Buddy Hield tied a career high with 22 points and the Kings got 66 points from their bench. Sacramento shot a season-high 56.4%. Andrew Wiggins scored 32 points for the Timberwolves.

Reserve point guard Ty Lawson had 21 points and 11 assists. Langston Galloway added 17 points and Aaron Afflalo scored 16 off the bench as the Kings recovered after losing by 28 points a night earlier at New Orleans against former Sacramento star DeMarcus Cousins.

at Brooklyn 121, Orlando 111: Brook Lopez scored 30 points, Trevor Booker had a season-high 23 and the Nets ended a skid at two games. Brooklyn had a season-high 72 points in the paint.

Elfrid Payton had 20 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his fifth triple-double of the season for Orlando, which has lost four straight games. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon finished with 22 points and 15 boards.

Brooklyn opened the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 100-89 lead and never looked back.