NBA: Westbrook ties mark of 41 triple-doubles

Russell Westbrook matched Oscar Robertson’s single-season record with his 41st triple-double and helped the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 110-79 on Tuesday night.

Westbrook clinched his seventh straight triple-double on an assist to Taj Gibson with 9:17 left in the third quarter. The crowd stood and chanted “MVP! MVP!” long after the assist. He finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

Robertson set the record during the 1961-62 season, and Westbrook can break it Wednesday in Memphis.

at Golden State 121, Minnesota 107: Klay Thompson scored 41 points and the Warriors cruised to their 12th win in a row.

at Washington 118, Charlotte 111: John Wall scored 14 of his 23 points in the third quarter, and the Wizards ended a three-game losing streak while hurting Charlotte’s playoff chances.

at Cleveland 122, Orlando 102: LeBron James notched his second straight triple-double (and 12th of the season), Kevin Love scored 28 and the Cavaliers warmed up for a big game in Boston by beating the Magic for the 17th straight time.

at Indiana 108, Toronto 90: Paul George scored 18 of his 35 points in the third quarter and the desperate Pacers rallied from a 19-point first-half deficit and blew out the Raptors.

at San Antonio 95, Memphis 89 (OT): Kawhi Leonard had 32 points and 12 rebounds, and the Spurs rallied in the final seconds of regulation in a matchup of likely first-round playoff opponents.

at Utah 106, Portland 87: Gordon Hayward scored 30 points and Rudy Gobert added 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Jazz.

at Sacramento 98, Dallas 87: Ben McLemore scored 21 of his 22 points in the second half to lead six Kings in double figures.

at New York 100, Chicago 91: Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points, and the Knicks ended the Bulls’ four-game winning streak.

Denver 134, at New Orleans 131: The Nuggets eliminated the Pelicans from playoff contention despite 41 points from Anthony Davis.

Brooklyn 141, at Philadelphia 118: The lowly Nets matched a franchise record for points in a first half with 81, shooting 70% from the field.