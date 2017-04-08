NBA: Dwyane Wade makes return to Bulls, who fall to the Nets

Dwyane Wade returned but the Chicago Bulls sustained a potentially costly loss when the Brooklyn Nets beat them, 107-106, on Saturday at Barclays Center.

Spencer Dinwiddie made four free throws in the final 13.6 seconds for the Nets in their home finale. He scored 19 points, as did rookie Caris LeVert.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points for the Bulls, who fell into a tie with Miami for eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Wade started and played 25 minutes, scoring 14 points. He had been expected to miss the remainder of the regular season when he sprained his right elbow on March 15.

But the Bulls allowed 32 points in the fourth quarter, with Dinwiddie snapping a 103-all with two free throws with 13.6 seconds to play. Butler missed a jumper and Dinwiddie put it away with another pair with 2.4 to play.

Boston 121, at Charlotte 114: Isaiah Thomas scored 32 points to help the Celtics remain in contention for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Al Horford added 16 points and Kelly Olynyk finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for Boston, which swept the four-game series and pulled to within a half-game of the Cleveland.

The Cavalier have road games remaining against Atlanta and Miami before closing at home against Toronto. The Celtics have home games left against Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

Nicolas Batum had 31 points and Kemba Walker added 23 for the Hornets, who were eliminated from postseason contention.

Miami 106, at Washington 103: Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and James Johnson made a layup with 11 seconds left to give the Heat a win that moved them into a tie for eighth with Chicago, which owns the tiebreaker.

The Wizards had no answer inside for Whiteside, who made 12 of 19 shots and grabbed 12 rebounds. His 30 points were two short of a career high. After missing his first four shots, Goran Dragic finished with 18 points, and Tyler Johnson scored 19 with four three-pointers. Morris led Washington with 21 points. John Wall shot 5 of 18 for 16 points.

Milwaukee 90, at Philadelphia 82: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to help the Bucks snap a three-game losing streak and clinch a playoff berth. Antetokounmpo scored eight points in the third quarter, when Milwaukee outscored the 76ers, 25-12, to take command.

Greg Monroe added 17 points off the bench for Milwaukee, which limited Philadelphia to 35 percent shooting, including 25.8 percent from three-point range. Matthew Dellavedova contributed 14 points for the Bucks. Philadelphia, which dropped its sixth in a row, shot 22% percent from the field in the third quarter (four of 18) and 29.7% in the second half (11 of 37).

Indiana 127, at Orlando 112: Paul George scored 37 points and Myles Turner contributed 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the Pacers move a step closer to a playoff berth. Indiana pulled a game ahead of Chicago and Miami for seventh place and climbed back to .500 with a third consecutive victory.

Terrence Ross had 29 points for the Magic, while Evan Fournier had 23 and Aaron Gordon added 17. Elfrid Payton had 10 points and 10 assists for Orlando, which has lost six of its last seven.