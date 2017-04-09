NBA: Russell Westbrook's record 42nd triple-double knocks Nuggets from playoff race

Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s 56-year-old record with his 42nd triple-double of the season Sunday, then he broke the Denver Nuggets’ hearts with a buzzer-beating three-pointer for a 106-105 victory.

That eliminated the Nuggets from playoff contention.

Westbrook had 50 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in breaking Robertson’s record of 41 triple-doubles that stood since the 1961-62 season.

Westbrook’s record-breaking assist came with 4:17 remaining after a series of missed shots delayed his historic moment.

With his triple-double in the books, Westbrook scored his team’s final 13 points, including a three-pointer as the buzzer sounded after a timeout with 2.9 seconds left.

Kyle Single inbounded the ball to Steven Adams, who fed Westbrook for the winner.

Danilo Gallinari scored 22 of his season-high 34 points in the third quarter to lead the Nuggets, who were hoping to take the race with Portland for the final Western Conference playoff spot down to the final two games.

at Atlanta 126, Cleveland 125 (OT): Paul Millsap scored 22 points and the Hawks took advantage of Cleveland’s fourth-quarter collapse to overcome a 26-point deficit and stun the Cavaliers. Kyrie Irving scored 45 points for Cleveland, and LeBron James had a triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists before he fouled out in overtime.

Houston 135, at Sacramento 128: James Harden had 35 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds for his 21st triple-double of the season, leading the Rockets to a victory over the Kings.

Detroit 103, at Memphis 90: Reggie Bullock and Boban Marjanovic each scored 14 points and the Pistons used a three-point shooting barrage in the fourth quarter to defeat the Grizzlies.

Toronto 110, at New York 97: DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and the Raptors wrapped up at least the No. 3 seed in the East.

at Phoenix 124, Dallas 111: T.J. Warren and Devin Booker each scored 21 points to help the Suns beat the Mavericks in their home finale.