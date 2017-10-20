NBA roundup: Jamal Crawford has 17 points in fourth quarter to lead Timberwolves past Jazz

Jamal Crawford scored all 17 of his points in the fourth quarter and made a three-pointer with 27.5 seconds to go that helped the Minnesota Timberwolves hold off the Utah Jazz 100-97 in their home opener Friday night.

Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 points and 10 boards for the Timberwolves in their first victory of the season. The Wolves led by 10 with five minutes to go before former point guard Ricky Rubio rallied the Jazz. But Crawford buried a three-pointer from the corner, his third in the period from beyond the arc, to clinch the win.

“I've shot it so many times that I kind of knew,” Crawford said. “I just looked at the net when I was on the ground.”

Rubio had 19 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in his first game back in Minnesota. Rodney Hood scored 20 points before leaving with a left calf injury,

Derrick Favors scored 16 points while Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Jazz.

Golden State 128, at New Orleans 120: Klay Thompson scored 31 points, Stephen Curry added 28 and the Warriors easily erased a 15-point first-half deficit. Kevin Durant added 22 points for the Warriors. Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds for the Pelicans, while fellow big man DeMarcus Cousins also had 35 points.

Cleveland 116, at Milwaukee 97: LeBron James had 24 points and eight assists, and Kyle Korver made three straight three-pointers in a decisive third-quarter run for the Cavaliers. The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points on 15-of-22 shooting, along with eight rebounds and eight assists.

at Charlotte 109, Atlanta 91: Kemba Walker scored 26 points, Dwight Howard had 20 points and 15 rebounds in his first home game with Charlotte, and the Hornets used a 24-0 run to rally past the Hawks.

Portland 114, at Indiana 96: CJ McCollum scored 28 points on 12-of-18 shooting to lead the Trail Blazers, who took advantage of an inexperienced Pacers interior defense with repeated drives to the basket.

Boston 102, at Philadelphia 92: Kyrie Irving scored 21 points and the Celtics quieted a raucous Philadelphia crowd.

at Washington 115, Detroit 111: John Wall scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half and added 10 assists to lift the Wizards, who won despite blowing a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter.

at Brooklyn 126, Orlando 121: D’Angelo Russell, Trevor Booker and DeMarre Carroll all scored 17 points, and the Nets won their home opener.

Sacramento 93, at Dallas 88: George Hill scored 21 points and rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox added nine points and 10 assists as the Kings bounced back from an opening loss to Houston.