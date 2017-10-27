NBA roundup: Three-point barrage fuels Rockets' win over Hornets

Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni seemed genuinely disappointed his team only attempted 55 three-pointers against the Charlotte Hornets.

“I don't know why we didn't shoot 60,” D'Antoni quipped. “We passed up about four.”

James Harden had his first triple-double of the season with 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and the visiting Rockets finished 22 of 57 from beyond the three-point arc in a 109-93 win Friday.

Houston nearly broke its own NBA regular season records of 61 three-pointers attempted and 24 three-pointers made. Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson led the three-point barrage. Gordon was six of 16 from beyond the arc while Anderson was six of 15.

“Harden and Gordon both made a couple of shots where there was just nothing you could do — but that's just part of playing them,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said.

at Minnesota 119, Oklahoma City 116: Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 19 rebounds as the Timberwolves beat the Thunder for the second time in a week. Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 25 points in the final 4:09.

at Golden State 120, Washington 117: Kevin Durant had 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help rally the Warriors from 18 points down in a game marred by a fight between Golden State's Draymond Green and Washington's Bradley Beal shortly before halftime that led to both being ejected.

at Orlando 114, San Antonio 87: Evan Fournier scored an efficient 25 points as the Magic handed the Spurs their first loss. Fournier made 10 of 12 shots, including all four of his three-point tries. Orlando shot 57.1% while limiting the Spurs to 33.7%.

at New York 107, Brooklyn 86: Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds as the Knicks won their first game of the season. They did it with a surprisingly strong defensive effort that shut down the NBA's highest-scoring team, holding the Nets about 35 points below their average.

Denver 105, at Atlanta 100: Nikola Jokic recorded a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Nuggets. It was Denver’s first win in Atlanta in six years.