NBA roundup: LeBron James scores 57 to help Cavaliers end four-game losing streak

LeBron James scored 57 points — the second-highest total of his career and an NBA-best this season — and the Cleveland Cavaliers stopped a four-game slide with a 130-122 victory over the Wizards on Friday night in Washington.

James hadn't scored this much since getting a career-high 61 for the Miami Heat on March 3, 2014, against the Charlotte Hornets.

And the four-time league MVP did it efficiently Friday, making 23 of 34 shots from the field and all nine free throws, while finishing with 11 rebounds and seven assists. James did it with style, too. He hurdled over a seated Bradley Beal while dribbling, swatted a shot by John Wall off the backboard, and looked for a camera to wag both index fingers in the midst of a three-point play.

Beal had 36 points for Washington, and Wall finished with 13 points and 15 assists. But Wall made only four of 13 shots from the field and five for 12 at the line.

at San Antonio 108, Charlotte 101: Bryn Forbes had 22 points and San Antonio's reserves helped the Spurs snap a four-game skid.

San Antonio played without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, who are out with quadriceps injuries. Charlotte was without Nicholas Batum and Michael Carter-Williams, who also have not played this season, along with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Each team had to find scoring elsewhere, and San Antonio's backups responded in a big way. Rudy Gay scored 20 points and Dejounte Murray had 10, joining Forbes to help San Antonio's reserves outscore Charlotte's 62-16.

at Philadelphia 121, Indiana 110: J.J. Redick scored 31 points, Ben Simmons had a triple-double and Philadelphia moved above .500 for the first time in nearly four years.

Redick was eight of 12 from 3-point range, including the go-ahead shot with 2:06 left, another 3 to barely beat the shot clock with 1:08 remaining and a third from the left corner to make it 119-110 with 46 seconds left.

Simmons had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his second triple-double in a rookie season delayed a year because of injury. The Sixers (5-4) hadn't had a winning record since they were also 5-4 on Nov. 13, 2013, but their painful rebuild appears near an end as they won their fourth straight game.

Victor Oladipo had 31 points for Indiana, which had won three in a row.

Houston 119, at Atlanta 104: James Harden scored 21 of his 29 points in Houston's high-scoring first half, and the Rockets handed the Hawks their eighth straight loss. Eric Gordon and Luc Mbah a Moute each scored 20 points for Houston, which improved to 6-1 on the road.

Kent Bazemore scored 18 points for the Hawks (1-8), who have not won since their season-opening victory at Dallas.

Houston led 69-51 at halftime with its highest-scoring half of the season. The Rockets went 11 for 22 from three-point range in the first half and 16 for 47 from beyond the arc for the game.

Dennis Schroder and Taurean Prince each had 16 points for Atlanta.

at New York 120, Phoenix 107: Kristaps Porzingis scored 37 points, and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek got his first victory over his former team.

Porzingis fell just shy of the career-best 38 points he scored Monday against Denver, getting his final points with a highlight-reel, end-to-end possession with just under 5 minutes remaining. He raced back in transition for an emphatic block on rookie Josh Jackson, and then got the ball back in transition for a powerful dunk while being fouled.

The Suns swept the two-game series last season, Hornacek's first coaching the Knicks. He spent 2 1/2 seasons coaching the Suns from 2013-16.

Devin Booker scored 34 points for the Suns, who had won four of five. Phoenix lost forward T.J. Warren to a head injury in the first half, a game after he scored a career-best 40 points.

at Detroit 105, Milwaukee 96: Andre Drummond scored 14 of his 24 points in the third quarter, powering Detroit to the win.

Drummond, who has shot under 40% from the free-throw line in his career, went 10 of 12 in the third, drawing a roar of approval from fans. He made 14 of 16 on the night, the most he's ever made in his career, and is shooting 78% from the line this season.