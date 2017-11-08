NBA roundup: Warriors roll over Timberwolves

Even without injured Kevin Durant, the defending champions are looking like their dominant old selves.

Klay Thompson scored 28 points with six three-pointers, Stephen Curry had 22 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors routed the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 125-101 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.

Draymond Green posted another all-round balanced performance with seven points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks for the Warriors, who played without NBA Finals MVP Durant as he nursed a bruised left thigh. Andre Iguodala started in place of Durant, and the 2015 Finals MVP scored a season-high 11 points.

Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Timberwolves had their five-game winning streak snapped.

at Detroit 114, Indiana 97: Tobias Harris scored 23 points and the first-place Pistons won for the sixth time in seven games. Indiana, which has lost four in a row, has given up at least 100 points in 10 of 12 games this season.

at Orlando 112, New York 99: Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points and the Magic beat the Knicks, who played without Kristaps Porzingis (ankle and elbow injuries).

Miami 126, at Phoenix 115: Former Suns guard Goran Dragic led the Heat with a season-high 29 points, and Miami scored a season-high 69 points in the first half on the way to its second road victory.

at Boston 107, Lakers 96