NBA roundup: Bucks end four-game losing streak by beating Spurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid with a 94-87 victory over the Spurs on Friday night in San Antonio during Eric Bledsoe’s debut with the Bucks.

Bledsoe started in his first game with Milwaukee three days after being acquired in a trade with Phoenix. Bledsoe made his first attempt, a runner from 13 feet, and he finished with 13 points and seven assists on six-for-15 shooting.

The Bucks won for the first time in November and snapped the Spurs’ three-game winning streak.

Antetokounmpo and San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge played to an early stalemate in a battle of the teams’ star big men.

Aldridge muscled his way to the basket and scored 20 points on eight-for-14 shooting. Antetokounmpo elevated to the rim for a series of layups and dunks in shooting 12 for 24.

at Boston 90, Charlotte 87: Jayson Tatum had 16 points, Shane Larkin added 16 off the bench and the Celtics overcame an injury to Kyrie Irving and a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Hornets. Terry Rozier finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists, playing an increased role after Irving left the game in the first quarter after taking an elbow to the face.

Miami 84, at Utah 74: Dion Waiters scored 21 points, and the Heat rallied to beat the Jazz. Goran Dragic had 18 points for Miami, and Tyler Johnson finished with 11 on an ugly night for each team on the offensive end.

Indiana 105, at Chicago 87: Victor Oladipo scored 25 points, and the Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Bulls.

at Detroit 111, Atlanta 104: Andre Drummond had 16 points, 20 rebounds and a career-high seven assists, and Reggie Jackson made a pair of three-pointers in the final minute to lift the Pistons to a victory over the Hawks.

Orlando 128, at Phoenix 112: Aaron Gordon scored 22 points and Nikola Vucevic added 19 to help the balanced Magic beat the Suns.

Brooklyn 101, at Portland 97: D'Angelo Russell had 21 points, DeMarre Carroll added 16 and the Nets snapped a four-game losing streak to the Trail Blazers. Jusuf Nurkic led Portland with 21 points.