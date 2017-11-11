Boston Celtics list Kyrie Irving as doubtful with a broken bone in his face

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has a broken bone in his face and is doubtful for their next game. The team called the fracture minor.

Irving left Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Aron Baynes. Irving was bleeding from the nose as he was escorted to the locker room.

Also Saturday, the Celtics said Al Horford probably would be able to return for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. The Celtics have won 11 straight games, beating the Hornets on Friday night despite playing most of the game without Horford, Irving and Gordon Hayward.

Chicago to host 2020 All-Star game

For the NBA, Chicago was a slam dunk to host the 2020 All-Star game.

The city will host the showcase event for the first time since 1988, when Michael Jordan took off from the foul line in an epic dunk contest and delivered an MVP performance in the game.

Commissioner Adam Silver, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Bulls executives Michael Reinsdorf and John Paxson were on hand Friday for the announcement on the United Center floor.

Silver said Chicago faced “a lot of competition” to bring it back and the city's plan put it “over the top.”